Iran, Uzbekistan to make use of Chabahar potential

TEHRAN — Uzbekistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Furkat Sidikov, who is visiting Tehran for the meeting of deputy foreign ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), held talks with Iranian deputy foreign minister for economic affairs Mehdi Safari on Sunday evening.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest status of cooperation between the two countries in economic, trade and transportation areas.

During the talks, the Uzbek official reiterated Tashkent’s interest to use Iranian transit routes, especially the potential of the southern port city of Chabahar.

At the meeting it was also agreed that specialized working committees be activated in this regard.

Sidikov also touched on the upcoming visit by the Iranian president to Uzbekistan for participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and his official meeting with the Uzbek president, saying the visit will mark a historical event in the relations of the two countries.

Safari also talked about the growing ties between the two countries over the past few years, expressing the Iranian side’s readiness for cooperation with Uzbekistan in all existing fields. He also urged both sides to put more efforts into increasing trade exchanges.

In this regard, it was decided that both sides prepare the grounds for holding exclusive exhibitions.

