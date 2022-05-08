Russian deputy PM to visit Iran soon

TEHRAN - Alexander Valentinovich Novak, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister, will visit Tehran soon to hold talks with Iran's First Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari announced on Saturday.

Safari didn't say when the Russian deputy prime minister, who is also the head of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Committee, will be visiting Tehran.

According to Safari, Novak will meet with Mokhber to discuss oil, gas, and financial cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

He made the comments during a meeting of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's headquarters for foreign economic relations coordination.

The Iranian Ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, also attended the conference, which centered on the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Committee.

In January 2022, the Iranian president traveled to Russia and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Tehran praised the visit as productive, with President Raisi calling it as a watershed moment in bilateral ties.