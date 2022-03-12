Azerbaijan-Iran ties is based on respect, Aliyev says in message to Raisi

TEHRAN — In a message to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev stated that the cooperation capacities between Iran and Azerbaijan are much higher, saying, “I believe that today there are many prospects for further development of our mutually beneficial cooperation.”

Aliyev also said, “The will of our nations, which are intertwined with religious and cultural roots, is the main basis of the relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, which is based on mutual respect and good neighborliness.”

The full text of the message is as follows:

“To Mr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Mr. President;

On this important day for the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran - the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations - I cordially congratulate you and express my best wishes to the friendly and brotherly nation of Iran.

The will of our nations, which are intertwined with religious and cultural roots, is the main basis of the relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, which is based on mutual respect and good neighborliness.

The high level of our friendly relations today is the result of the joint activities of our countries over the past thirty years.

Over the years, numerous reciprocal trips, signed documents, agreements reached and joint projects have played an important role in developing our dynamic cooperation in the political, economic, transport, energy, cultural and other fields.

I appreciate the regular political talks between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Iran and our cooperation in a number of areas. I believe that today there are many prospects for further development of our mutually beneficial cooperation.

Undoubtedly, the restoration of the state borders of Azerbaijan and Iran as a result of the liberation of our historical and ancient lands from occupation, has created favorable conditions for full use of existing capacities in various fields and joint participation in the implementation of transport and communication corridors. In this regard, I would like to emphasize the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the establishment of new relations between the East Zangezur Economic region of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan autonomous republic.

Extensive reconstruction and restoration work is currently underway in our liberated areas. We will be happy to see the participation of your country's companies in this process in the near future.

I believe that the relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, which serve the interests of our people and the interests of our countries, will continue to develop and strengthen successfully through our joint efforts.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you good health, success in your affairs, and peace and prosperity for the friendly and brotherly people of Iran.”

‘We do not allow insecurity in the region’

On November 28, 2021, Raisi met with Aliyev in Ashgabat on the sidelines of the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Recalling Iran's support for Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity, Raisi said, “We do not allow insecurity and foreign interference in the affairs of countries in the region, and experience has shown that wherever countries in the region resolve their issues through understanding and negotiation, outsiders have not been able to interfere.”

Expressing concern over insecurity and the presence of outsiders in the region, the president stated, “Daesh and Zionist terrorism are two threatening factors in the region and must be confronted.”

Referring to the goals of the United States and the Zionist regime to disrupt relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Raisi stressed, “Foreign interference is to the detriment of the countries of the region and we must be vigilant against their conspiracy."

Ayatollah Raisi welcomed the request of the president of Azerbaijan to strengthen economic relations between the two countries and develop transit routes with the presence of Iranian companies.

For his part, the president of Azerbaijan said that a special working group will be formed from senior government officials to follow up and implement the agreements reached.