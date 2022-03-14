Raisi felicitates 30th year of Tehran-Baku diplomatic ties

TEHRAN — In a message on Monday, Iran’s President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In his message, Raisi said, “Over the past thirty years and based on the will of the people and high political officials, and given the common historical, cultural and religious interests and ties, the two countries have experienced warm relations with mutual respect and good neighborliness.”

The president also stressed that regional and international situation requires more need for strong and regular relations between neighboring countries, “especially those that share a common culture, history and civilization.”

"I am confident that the existing relations in all fields, especially in the field of economy and trade, will be further enhanced in the future for the benefit of the two nations," he wrote.

Raisi’s message was in response to Aliyev’s message which was sent on Friday, March 11.

In his message, Aliyev stated that the cooperation capacities between Iran and Azerbaijan are much higher, saying, “I believe that today there are many prospects for further development of our mutually beneficial cooperation.”

Aliyev also said, “The will of our nations, which are intertwined with religious and cultural roots, is the main basis of the relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, which is based on mutual respect and good neighborliness.”

The high level of our friendly relations today is the result of the joint activities of our countries over the past thirty years.

Over the years, numerous reciprocal trips, signed documents, agreements reached and joint projects have played an important role in developing our dynamic cooperation in the political, economic, transport, energy, cultural and other fields.

I appreciate the regular political talks between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Iran and our cooperation in a number of areas. I believe that today there are many prospects for further development of our mutually beneficial cooperation."