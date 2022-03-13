Raisi urges intelligence apparatus to fight injustice, counter corrupters and profiteers

TEHRAN- President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday asked the Intelligence Ministry to fight injustice and strongly counter “corrupters and profiteers”.

Raisi made the suggestion in a meeting with Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib and a number of the ministry’s directors and staff.

Emphasizing that Iran is inspired by the “culture of Martyr Qassem Soleimani,” Raisi said, “"Thinking revolutionary, acting revolutionary, not being influenced by politicians, and pursuing affairs with firmness and completing them are the characteristics of the forces of the Ministry of Intelligence.”

On the serious duties and missions of the Intelligence Ministry, the president said, “The most important mission of the Ministry of Intelligence is to preserve and protect the system and assets of the Islamic Revolution.”

He added, “Today, all the capitals and capacities of the country in economic, cultural, scientific fields and components of strength and power of the nation, such as the ‘faith and trust of the people’ are being threatened by the enemies.”

Honoring the memory of the martyrs of the Intelligence Ministry, he said, “We must recognize the dimensions of the fight against the enemy and take strong steps in this direction.”

“There is no ‘we cannot’ and ‘there is no credit’. Our culture is the culture of Martyr Qassem Soleimani and ‘we can’.”

“Today, the best people who can evaluate the record of the Ministry of Intelligence are the forces of this ministry, from veterans to youth and the developments of the Islamic Revolution,” Raisi continued.

Raisi also said, “Whenever you are satisfied with the current situation, you will face problems in the future, so you need to change things to progress.”

The president enumerated three fundamental steps for change, saying, “The first step is a change in approaches. The second step is transformation of processes. The third step is institutional transformation.”

He went on to say that “the most important component of power is the involvement of religious people, and these people should increase their trust in the administrative system and its efficiency day by day.”

Raisi added, “Another component of power is an efficient administrative system. The administrative system of the country can be trustworthy, participatory and satisfactory, but this administrative system may also be damaged, which also causes the components of power to be damaged. Therefore, the administrative complexes of the country must be protected so that corruption and unhealthy relations do not enter it.”

Emphasizing that the Intelligence Ministry is a “priceless fruit” of the Islamic Revolution that must be treasured, the president said, “The protection of this complex requires its members to be careful about the enemy's influence and creating deviations.”

Raisi underscored that the ministry should be at the forefront of pursuing the demands of the people.

“Today, we need to increase public participation of 80 million people because in the ‘popular government’, the people are trustworthy and guard the country alongside the security apparatus.”

The president refers to his administration as “popular government”.

Explaining the security responsibilities of organizations and agencies, the president stated, “"The security guards are the eyes of the Ministry of Intelligence and the system and should not allow corruption to bother the people.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raisi underscored the need that intelligence agencies cooperate with each other.

He also suggested that “the Ministry of Intelligence should be a pioneer in recognizing issues and problems and provide solutions to pursue the result.”

“Today, giving ground to the revolutionary forces with Basiji thinking in the Ministry of Intelligence should be more than all other apparatuses,” Raisi pointed out.

