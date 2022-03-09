Iran, Uzbekistan sign joint security cooperation document

TEHRAN – Top security officials of Iran and Uzbekistan have signed a joint document for security cooperation.

The document was signed by Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and his Uzbek counterpart Viktor Makhmudov.

The document is intended to lay the ground for the formation of a joint security commission between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Uzbekistan, according to Fars News. It also provides areas for joint cooperation between Tehran and Tashkent in the fight against terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and other transnational organized crime.

Within the framework of this document, a wide range of intelligence and security cooperation has been initiated between the two countries, and meetings of the Joint Security Commission will be held annually to evaluate the results of cooperation in Tehran and Tashkent.

Shamkhani put the document in the broader context of Iran’s plan to boost ties with countries in the region.

“Activating regional capacities to create lasting stability is considered a prerequisite to the development & promotion of regional cooperation in the 13th administration. Establishment of a joint security commission between #Iran & #Uzbekistan is a crucial step in this direction,” he said on Twitter.

In a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council called the prevention of the spread of terrorism and extremism in the region among the two countries' common security concerns and stressed the need to work to counter these threats.

Shamkhani met with the National Security Adviser to the President of Uzbekistan, Viktor Makhmudov before Wednesday noon.

During the meeting, the two sides expressed hope for the impact of the signing of the joint security cooperation document between Iran and Uzbekistan on the development of comprehensive relations between the two countries, and discussed how to participate in bilateral and regional issues.

Referring to Uzbekistan's crucial geopolitical position in the heart of Central Asia and its special place in security and regional co-operation, Shamkhani said, “Issues such as preventing the spread of terrorism and extremism in the region are among the common security concerns of the two countries, and we must try to be more successful in countering these threats.”

Shamkhani added, “The common borders of Iran and Uzbekistan with Afghanistan require increased cooperation to resolve problems and establish peace and stability in this country.”

He expressed hope for further acceleration of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries and said, “Fortunately, with the will of the presidents of the two countries, economic cooperation has grown by 70%, and this process needs to continue to achieve growth of at least $1 billion.”

The Uzbek National Security Adviser also stressed the need to speed up the implementation of agreements reached by the two countries' top officials to maximize bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, transit and security dimensions.

“Your visit to Uzbekistan could play a decisive role in accelerating the developing relations between the two countries and establishing fruitful security cooperation to maintain peace and stability in the region,” Makhmudov said.

He expressed satisfaction with Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and said, “Uzbekistan, as the current chairman of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, will use all its potential for Iran's permanent membership in the organization.”

It is worth mentioning that the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council is also expected to meet with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in his two-day visit to Uzbekistan.