Iran’s security chief visits Uzbekistan

TEHRAN — Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, visited Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Tuesday.

The visit took place upon invitation by Viktor Makhmudov, Secretary of the National Security Council of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

According to ISNA, raising the level of bilateral relations and exchanging views on regional and international issues are among the goals of Shamkhani's visit to Uzbekistan.

During the two-day visit, Shamkhani will meet with his Uzbek counterpart, as well as senior Uzbek officials.

