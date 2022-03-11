Iranian transport minister visits Baku to pursue expansion of ties

TEHRAN – Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi traveled to Azerbaijan on top of a high-ranking delegation on Thursday to attend the two countries’ 15th Joint Economic Committee meeting.

As reported by the portal of the ministry, Qasemi who is the co-chairman of the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Committee, met with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev on Friday.

Negotiations on increasing transport cooperation as well as the volume of trade between the two countries are among the major goals of the Iranian delegation’s visit to the neighboring country.

Improving cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan in the field of road transport and the resumption of the Nakhchivan-Mashhad passenger train will also be among the subjects pursued by the Iranian minister.

During this trip, Qasemi will also discuss the resumption of flights of Iranian airlines to Azerbaijan and increase the number of flights with his Azerbaijani counterpart.

The two sides will also discuss reducing or eliminating the tolls paid by the Iranian fleet when entering Azerbaijan territory.

Following up on the implementation of the Astarachay bridge project, completion of the Astara railway terminal, and the Rasht-Astara railway project are also among the topics that will be discussed at the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee meeting.

Iran and the neighbor Azerbaijan signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for cooperation in constructing a bridge over the Astarachay border river in late January.

During the 15th Joint Economic Committee meeting, officials from the two countries will also discuss the development of mutual cooperation in the field of maritime transportation in the Caspian Sea including the establishment of Ro-Ro shipping lines, shipbuilding, vessel repair as well as the establishment of joint container shipping lines.

Upon arrival to Baku on Thursday, Qasemi told the press that several rounds of talks will be held and some new MOUs, as well as a final document, will be signed at the end of the joint committee meeting.

Azerbaijan’s president had previously called on Iranian companies to have active participation in the development and reconstruction of the country’s Karabakh region which has been recently liberated.

Speaking in a virtual meeting with Qasemi on January 25, Aliyev described his meeting with the Iranian president in Ashgabat as a turning point in the brotherly and friendly relations of the two countries.

Qasemi, for his part, said that Iran enjoys good experiences in the reconstruction of different countries in the region, and this cooperation will contribute to the sustainable development and security of the region.

The Iranian minister had also traveled to Azerbaijan on top of a delegation earlier that month to visit the country’s economic areas and explore avenues of mutual cooperation.

EF/MA

Photo: Transport Minister Rostam Qasemi (1st L) holds talks with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev (1st R) in Baku on Friday.