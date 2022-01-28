FM: No direct talks have taken place between Iran and U.S. to date

TEHRAN — Iran’s foreign minister on Wednesday attended a parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Committee meeting to provide explanations about the ongoing Vienna talks intended to revitalize the 2015 nuclear agreement.

While explaining the latest status of the talks in Vienna, Hossein Amir Abdollahian answered questions by the MPs sitting on the committee.

Amir Abdollahian presented a report on the negotiation process in the four areas of lifting sanctions, nuclear commitments, obtaining guarantees and verification mechanisms.

And while answering the questions, he received the views of the members of the parliamentary committee present at the meeting.

Explaining about the serious efforts of chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and the initiatives proposed by the Iranian negotiating team, the foreign minister said Tehran's will to reach a good, stable and reliable agreement is “definite”.

Emphasizing that no direct dialogue has taken place between the negotiating teams of Iran and the United States to date, Iran’s top diplomat said, “The technical views of the two sides are made through informal written notes through the European Union coordinator.”

EU political director Enrique Mora acts as an intermediary between Iran and the U.S.

Last week, Amir Abdollahian announced there is a possibility of direct talks with the U.S in Vienna if certain conditions are met.

“The United States sends messages calling for direct talks with us. Our talks with the United States are through Mora and one or two JCPOA member states in Vienna. We did not have any direct negotiations (with the U.S.) at all. However, if we reach a stage in the negotiation process where reaching a good agreement requires having a dialogue with the United States at some level, we will not ignore it.”

