Ambassador: Iran, Saudi Arabia to resume talks in Baghdad soon

TEHRAN — Iraj Masjedi, Iran's ambassador to Iraq, announced on Friday that the fifth round of Iran-Saudi talks would be held in Baghdad soon.

He did not elaborate on the timing or agenda of the talks.

Last week, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that Iran welcomes a new round of talks with Saudi Arabia.

“We have left the path open for Saudi Arabia. Whenever Saudi Arabia decides to return its diplomatic relations with Iran to normal, we welcome a reopening of embassies and the return of relations to normal and even development of relations with Saudi Arabia. We are pleased that three of our diplomats were stationed in Jeddah a few days ago,” the foreign minister told a national conference on Iran and neighbors.

Noting that the ball is in Riyadh’s court, the foreign minister added, “Saudi Arabia must now decide when to open the embassies of the two countries. We welcome the new round of talks, and we would also like to point out that long talks do not necessitate a return to normal relations alone, but a political decision. We in the government have decided that

Saudi Arabia can take the necessary steps to restore relations with Iran whenever it reaches a conclusion.”

Last month, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein announced during a visit to Tehran that talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Baghdad would resume soon.