Yemen FM says UAE, Saudi Arabia must quit war

Yemeni Foreign Minister in the National Salvation Government Hisham Sharaf Abdullah says authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia should not count on promises of military support from their foreign allies, advising them to take sensible decisions to stop Yemen from turning into their nightmare.

"Emirati and Saudi officials should not be deceived by pledges of military support from outsiders. They must rather work towards promotion of peace and establishment of cordial ties, stop daydreaming they can advance their own political agendas in Yemen and avoid supporting the clique of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, who are the main beneficiaries of the ongoing Yemen conflict," Abdullah said, Press TV reported.

The senior Yemeni diplomat also lambasted latest remarks by the UAE’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Lana Nusseibeh, stating that her comments are meant to prevent an international investigation that will hold Abu Dhabi responsible for last week’s deadly airstrike against a temporary detention center in Yemen’s northwestern province of Saada, which claimed the lives of at least 90 people and left many more injured.

Nusseibeh told CNN television news network on Tuesday that the UAE’s missile systems are “world-class.”

“There can always be upgrades, improvements and intelligence cooperation and these are the fields we’re looking at with our partners in the U.S.,” she said.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia and other regional allies have been rallying support for Washington to re-list the Yemeni Ansarullah resistance group as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

“That means listing them again on sanctions regimes ... potentially listing additional figures, it means stopping the illicit flow of weapons and finance to them,” Nusseibeh said.

Abdullah went on to say that the UAE is involved in a meaningless military campaign against Yemen, stating that Emirati rulers are under the illusion that they would be able to assert control over Yemeni territories and financial resources at last.

He stressed that Yemeni army troops and fighters from their allied Popular Committees avoided targeting the UAE after the Persian Gulf country announced it was disengaging from the Saudi-led war on Yemen.

“But then again, the UAE showed it was still part of the Saudi-led coalition of aggression and deeply enmeshed in the conflict. The approach prompted Yemeni forces to take proper actions,” Abdullah said.

He emphasized that Yemeni armed forces are entitled to use all their military capabilities to defend their nation against any source of threat.