Iran condemns attack on Baghdad airport, says the move intended to undermine Iraq’s stability

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman on Saturday condemned rocket attacks on Baghdad airport, saying the raid is aimed at disrupting stability in Iraq.

“Such suspicious moves would result in insecurity and chaos in Iraq and pave the way for ill-wishers and seditionists and affect the government’s efforts to offer services to Iraqi citizens,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

According to Khatibzadeh, Iran has always supported the “nationwide establishment of security, and the integrity of Iraq,” and backs the Iraqi government’s attempts to stabilize the country.

At least three rockets landed on Friday in Baghdad International Airport compound and near an adjacent U.S. airbase, damaging one disused civilian airplane, Iraqi police sources said.

The rockets hit the airport’s runways or parking areas, a source at the Interior Ministry said, noting that a “civilian plane has been hit and damaged”.

The attack was not immediately claimed, Al Jazeera reported.

The officials did not report any other damage or any injuries in Friday, adding that the damaged Iraqi Airways aircraft was out of use.

On its social media pages, Iraqi Airways posted pictures of the damage, consisting of a hole near the nose of the plane.

No flights were affected by the attack, the airline added.

