Aliyev calls for Iran's participation in Azerbaijan’s reconstruction projects

TEHRAN – Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has called on Iranian companies to have active participation in the development and reconstruction of the country’s Karabakh region which has been recently liberated, IRNA reported.

Speaking in a virtual meeting with the Iranian Minister of Transport and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi, Aliyev described his meeting with the Iranian president in Ashgabat as a turning point in the brotherly and friendly relations of the two countries.

Ghasemi, for his part, said that Iran enjoys good experiences in the reconstruction of different countries in the region, and this cooperation will contribute to the sustainable development and security of the region.

The Iranian minister, who is also the head of the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee, traveled to Azerbaijan on top of a delegation on Monday to visit the country’s economic areas and explore avenues of mutual cooperation.

Ghasemi was welcomed by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi.

During their two-day visit, the Iranian delegation was scheduled to meet with the officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan to discuss the prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in various economic fields.

