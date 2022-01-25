Iranian military chief: Terrorists trying to spread in the Caucasus, Central Asia

TEHRAN — Iran’s armed forces chief warned on Tuesday that terrorist are trying to spread across the region, including the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri made the remarks during a meeting with Azeri Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, who has visited Iran.

The Iranian military chief also said defense cooperation between Iran and the Republic Azerbaijan will surely expand to a large extent and this will benefit security of the two countries.

“I hope your visit to Iran is a good opportunity for development and consolidation of relations between the two countries, especially in defense, technical and military fields.”

He continued by saying that Iran is always happy to see its Azerbaijani brothers, because all the people of Iran feel close to the Muslim nation of Azerbaijan.

Referring to the policy of Iran in opposing occupation, Bagheri said, “The liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, which took place after three decades, pleased the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the people of Iran.”

General Bagheri says Israel is a source of division and a threat to the security and stability of regional countries.

He added that the two countries have many commonalities in terms of history, religion, language and other issues, and the policy of the Iranian government is to develop relations with neighbors.

“All of this makes us strive to have a much closer relationship with you,” he reiterated.

Emphasizing the need to respect the territorial integrity of all countries, the military chief said that Iran is as sensitive to the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan as it is to its own.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the top general said, “Terrorists in Syria and Iraq have been defeated, but not destroyed.”

ISIS, also called Daesh in its Arabic acronym, unleashed its biggest attack in Syria since the fall of its “caliphate” three years ago. More than 100 ISIS militants assaulted the main prison holding terrorists, sparking a battle with Kurdish fighters that continued 24 hours later and left dozens dead on Friday, NBC news reported.

Across the border in Iraq, ISIS gunmen stormed an army barracks north of Baghdad before dawn on Friday while soldiers inside slept, killing 11 before escaping — the deadliest attack in months on Iraq’s military.

“These terrorists are trying to spread the region, including Afghanistan, the Caucasus and Central Asia. Confronting them requires the cooperation of the countries of the region.”

He then stressed the need for more consultations between the two countries in order to prevent misunderstandings, saying Iran’s principled policy is to resolve regional issues by the countries of the region, without foreign interference.

Bagheri also said the presence of Israel in the region is a source of division and a threat to the security and stability of the countries in the region.

He also expressed Iran’s readiness to participate in the reconstruction of the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In the meeting, the Azeri defense minister also gave a detailed explanation about the operation that liberated the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the 44-day war in 2020.