Leader of Tondar terrorist group to face trial on Sunday

TEHRAN — The first session of the trial of Jamshid Sharmahd, leader of the Tondar terrorist group, will be held on Sunday in Tehran’s revolutionary court.

The Tondar group began its activities in 1999. It was founded by a person named Fathollah Manouchehri, nicknamed Farvand Fooladvand. But after Manouchehri's disappearance in 2006, Sharmahd became the leader of the group, which was strongly supported by the United States and Israeli intelligence services.

Sharmahd left Iran in 2003 and migrated to Germany, where he continued to work in the field of programming and technical services. He traveled to the United States from Germany in 2003 under the pretext of starting a business and stayed there for some time.

After a decade of activities, Sharmahd was arrested in August 1399 by intelligence forces of the Islamic Republic.

The first terrorist operation of the Tondar group in Iran was on April 15, 2008 in Shiraz, during which the terrorist agents linked to the group planted a bomb among the mourners of the Shiraz martyrs Husseiniyeh, killing 14 people and injuring 200 others.

In another operation, the terrorist group, which was building a bomb in a hotel in Tehran, was revealed due to an abrupt explosion of the bomb and was arrested by security forces.

The second terrorist operation by the group took place on June 20, 2009 in the shrine of Imam Khomeini in south Tehran.

However, the bomber did not manage to take the explosive device to the shrine and detonated the bomb in front of the mausoleum, which injured eight people.

