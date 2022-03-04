Iran condemns deadly terrorist attack in Pakistan

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Friday strongly condemned a terrorist attack on a mosque in the Risaldar Alley in Peshawar, Pakistan, saying it is aimed at dividing Muslims.

Khatibzadeh also expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

On Friday, a suicide bombing inside a Shia wmosque rocked Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar neighborhood, with medical officials reporting that at least 30 bodies were transported to the Lady Reading Hospital.

According to an official from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, at least 80 people were harmed, as reported by the Pakistani media outlet, Dawn.

Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, spokesman for KP province, said at least 30 persons were killed in the incident, which he described as a suicide attack. He went on to say that the attack was carried out by two terrorists.

Mohammad Ijaz Khan, the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) of Peshawar, stated one police officer was killed, while Asim Khan, the media manager of Lady Reading, said 30 bodies had been brought to the hospital so far.

There was no quick claim of responsibility from a group.

According to witnesses, at least 150 worshippers were inside the mosque at the time of the explosion.

Similar attacks have occurred in Peshawar, which is located close to the border with neighboring Afghanistan and is 190 kilometers (120 miles) west of the capital Islamabad.

A witness, Shayan Haider told Al Jazeera that he was preparing to enter the mosque when the huge explosion pushed him to the street.

"When I opened my eyes, there was dust and bodies all everywhere," he added.

Imran Khan, Pakistan's Prime Minister, denounced the bombing.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in violence in recent months. Dozens of military soldiers have been murdered in a series of attacks on army outposts along Afghanistan's border.

