Ayatollah Khamenei appoints army advisor

TEHRAN — Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the commander-in-chief, issued a decree on Wednesday naming former defense minister Amir Hatami as his army advisor.

In addition to holding the post of defense minister in the second administration of Rouhani, Brigadier General Hatami held a variety of other positions, including deputy defense minister, armed forces deputy chief of staff, deputy commander of army intelligence, and commander of units in the country's west and northwest.

