Sayyed Nasrallah: “Iran is a regional superpower”

TEHRAN- Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah says that Iran is a regional superpower that cannot be easily ignored or fought.

In a television interview marking the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, the Hezbollah Chief says “Iran is a country with real independence and complete sovereignty, and it is the people who rule in Iran”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is a model of independence and freedom in the Islamic world and the world as a whole. Many in the region who talk about independence and sovereignty are working for foreign embassies”

He says “America has not and will not be able to stop the development of Iran's nuclear program, and the Islamic Republic is not interested in creating nuclear weapons”

He noted the Islamic Revolution “pushed Israel and the U.S. out of Iran”.

Turning to Lebanon, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah says "the resistance considers that it is interested in possessing any weapon that would enable it to defend Lebanon and its people."

Nasrallah also stressed "Washington's talk about war with Iran is just exaggeration," stressing that "if Iran is bombed by Israel, the response will be violent."

On the subject of normalization with Israel, Nasrallah clarified that "normalization with the regime benefits the latter financially."

Regarding the Saudi-led coalition's war on Yemen, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah indicated that "the UAE has resorted to Western powers and Israel to protect it in the face of Yemen."

Sayyed Nasrallah says the solution to the UAE problem in Yemen is its withdrawal.

Regarding the Emirati military intervention in Yemen, through the Saudi coalition, Sayyed Nasrallah declared that "the solution to the issue between the Yemenis and the UAE is easy, and the [leader of the Ansarallah movement] Sayyed al-Houthi announced it previously, which is its withdrawal from the war."

He added, "The Americans talk about sending reinforcements to protect the UAE reflects the state of terror it is living in."

Nasrallah noted the air defense force of the resistance has given very effective results.

In any future confrontation with "Israel", Sayyed Nasrallah asked: "When Israel says it wants to eliminate Hezbollah's missiles, does it know their numbers?" And he indicated that "the extent of the distance of the resistance's missile capability does not allow the enemy to do anything against Lebanon."

Nasrallah added that "the resistance's air defense force has given very effective results since it was activated two years ago," reiterating that "the resistance considers that it is interested in possessing any weapon that would enable it to defend Lebanon and its people”.

He also declared that "there is no Iranian party interfering in the Lebanese elections, or any other internal affair”.

On the other hand, Sayyed Nasrallah said that "the American embassy being built in Lebanon, its role extends beyond Lebanon to the whole region," stressing that "we are facing American security, political and economic influence, and what issues related to the intervention in the Lebanese army must be addressed."

Regarding the U.S. sanctions, Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that "U.S. sanctions are harmful to some environments, but they cannot negatively affect Hezbollah," adding that "American attempts to open channels of communication with Hezbollah, through various parties, have not stopped."

Sayyed Nasrallah noted Lebanon is a sovereign country, and no one should dictate any dictates to it.

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah declared that the party "is not willing to accept anything that affects the resistance, which is the only guarantee for the protection of Lebanon."

We do not interfere in the negotiations on the demarcation of the border because we do not recognize the existence of “Israel”, he said.

He added, "Our position on the issue of border demarcation is principled, and its background is related to the non-recognition of Israel," noting that "any suspicion of normalization, cooperation or coordination with the enemy, within the framework of border demarcation, we are against it."

Regarding foreign interference in Lebanese affairs, Sayyed Nasrallah said that "Lebanon is a sovereign state, and it is not right for anyone to dictate any dictates or stipulations to it," stressing that it would have been better for matters to go towards a dialogue between Lebanon and the Arab countries, and this is something we support.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister visited Lebanon on January 22 and presented to the Lebanese authorities a week ago a list of proposed measures that should be taken to ease diplomatic tension with the Persian Arab Gulf states.

Sayyed Nasrallah continued: "If they are under the illusion that we are interfering with Arab countries because of the Yemen file, then they should not interfere in our affairs," stressing that "we should not be a party dictated to."

Sayyed Nasrallah stated that "the security work did not stop, and the political pressure as well, and it did not reach a result, so they resorted to economic war."

Regarding the decision of Future Movement leader Saad al-Hariri to suspend his political career and that of his party, Nasrallah said that "the decision to withdraw the Future Movement from the elections is unfortunate," and declared that "the talk that the Future Movement's withdrawal will open the door to extremism is exaggerated."

“Hariri's decision is unfortunate, and his absence from the Future Movement has a significant impact on the elections, and the opportunities for cooperation with the Future Movement were and remain”

And he indicated that "there are parties that have clearly declared that their program and goal in the upcoming elections is to withdraw the resistance's weapon," noting that "it is important to us that there are many friends of the resistance in Parliament, to form a defense for it."

Nasrallah explained that "our presence in Parliament has an aspect related to internal files and laws related to the lives of the Lebanese."

Regarding the role of U.S.-backed civil society groups, Sayyed Nasrallah revealed that "embassies began to realize that the influence of civil society organizations is an illusion," and added that "our information is that the U.S. ambassador has recently directed (a conspiracy) to officials of civil society organizations."

Sayyed Nasrallah also offered his condolences to the martyrs in the occupied territories.

Nasrallah directed his condolences to the families of the three Palestinian martyrs, who were murdered by the bullets of the occupation forces in the city of Nablus, and indicated that "the occupation wants the Palestinian Authority to continue security coordination to confront the resistance," stressing that "the equation of harming Al-Aqsa means harming the entire axis of resistance is still in place."

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry described the attack by Israeli regime forces as "an ugly field execution".

"Israel is responsible for this criminal assassination. It is part of their ongoing crimes," said Monir Al-Jaghoub, a Fatah spokesperson in the occupied West Bank.

Sayyed Nasrallah went on to say Operation Sword al-Quds proved that the resistance is still alive among the Palestinian people. He clarified that "the goal of normalization is to push the Palestinians to despair and frustration and give up their rights," and that "Operation Sword of al-Quds proved that the resistance is still alive for the Palestinians”.

Regarding the stances opposing the normalization of some Arab countries with "Israel", he said: "We must stand at the positions expressed by artists and athletes when they refused normalization," paying a salute of appreciation and homage to them.

Elsewhere, Sayyed Nasrallah say the war on Syria is over. The Secretary-General of Hezbollah announced that "the global war on Syria has ended, and it has not been able to bear fruit," noting that "the situation there still requires more care and caution."

Sayyed Nasrallah added, "The situation in Syria requires us to be by each other's side, and we are present within the limits of need."

Sayyed Nasrallah revealed that "there is a project to revive Daesh again in Syria and Iraq," adding that "Syria remains an open arena, and the Americans are stealing oil and gas from the east of the Euphrates."

He also explained that "the Israelis targeted places of resistance in Syria, and there is a formula we have imposed in this context," and added that "the air defenses in Syria are effectively responding to the Israeli attacks."

In Iraq, Sayyed Nasrallah says that Hezbollah "plays a role in bringing the parties closer together when they ask us to do so." And in Bahrain, Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that "there is severe repression of the opposition, which insisted on its peaceful movement."