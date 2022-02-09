Give a voice to your people, see how they reject normalization

TEHRAN — In a strategically important interview, Hezbollah chief Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah sat down on Tuesday night with Al-Alam TV network and touched upon many points, including the so-called normalization deals of certain Arab countries with the Zionist regime of Israel.

In his interview, Nasrallah praised the Palestinian resistance, saying that undermining al-Quds equals to weakening all axes of resistance movement and this fact still stands.

“The martyrdom of these young people is an obvious and painful crime and aggression,” he said, adding that the option of resisting and confronting the Zionist regime “must be strengthened.”

The Palestinian people have no choice but to resist, he added.

Meanwhile, Nasrallah indicated that the Bahraini people are still holding protests despite the regime’s policy of arrest and persecution.

Nasrallah also highlighted the Algerian stance pertaining the Palestinian cause, underscoring Algiers’ rejection of granting Israel the observer status in the African Union.

Nasrallah emphasized that the Palestinian people are committed to resistance despite the normalization deals.

The Hezbollah secretary general noted that the two-state solution in Palestine is rejected by the Israelis and the Americans, adding that the Zionist enemy merely seeks security coordination with the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The head of the PA, Mahmoud Abbas, said on Monday that if the two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict weakens, the Palestinians will have several options, one of which is a one-state solution and the establishment of an independent state in all Palestinian territories with equal civil rights.

According to Al-Sharq al-Awsat, in his speech at the 31st session of the Central Council of the Palestine Liberation Organization in Ramallah, Abbas said that the current situation can no longer be tolerated and that the people should let the PA make “crucial choices for our land, for Jerusalem, and for Palestine.

“I reiterate that we are reconsidering all our options. We have cooperated as much as possible with international efforts to find a fair solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and we have fulfilled all our commitments, and no one can blame us for sabotaging the peace process,” he stated.

Abbas said that unilateral adherence to agreements is no longer possible.

Meanwhile, informed sources revealed to the Tehran Times that a document, titled “Abraham Accords Scholars and Fellows Programs”, has been drafted according to which a network consisting of New York University, Stanford University, and Cambridge University, as well as universities of the countries member to the Abraham Accords and Arab countries will be formed.

The plan is of utmost importance for the United States and Israel.

A prominent conservative has said that the coalition of Abraham Accords members is a way to compete with Iran, the Tehran Times has learnt.

Informed sources also revealed that one of the main thinkers behind this document is Robert Greenway, who is referred to as Jared Kushner’s man.

David Aaronson, deputy director of the Abraham Accords Peace Institute (AAPI), told Israel Hayom on January 18 that “the scholars and fellows program that we're working on – with a goal of having student and faculty exchange between universities in the region – is something that's going to be a game-changer because this is bringing peace between peoples.”

The AAPI, founded by Greenway, Kushner, Avi Berkowitz and Haim Saban, have a small team in place in Washington, with plans to open offices in each member country, according to Israel Hayom.

The Tehran Times can reveal that other academic scholarship programs and the European University Institute Policy Leader Fellowship, Mira Fellowship, Obama Foundation Fellowship, William Randolph Hearst Endowed Fellowship, GEM Fellowship; Microsoft Fellowship, NSF Fellowship, Ford Foundation, and the NDU International Fellows Program will be a part of this complex plan.

According to the plan, each government will nominate five students to the program annually based on their demonstrated potential for leadership in either the public or private sector.

The Tehran Times has learnt that scholars will study at the flagship academic institution of another Abraham Accords country and will have the chance to study science, technology, engineering, math, business, language, music, art, history, public affairs, or government.

One of the main features of the document is that participating Arab member states could also each select one Palestinian scholar each year to join the cohort providing an opportunity to build cultural bridges across the political divide, the Tehran Times can now reveal.

The Abraham Accords Scholars and Fellows Programs is another ruse to improve the already low position of the illegitimate regime of Israel in West Asian countries. The public in West Asian countries hate Israel. However, a regime with a dark reputation may resort to such measures to buy legitimacy for itself, and normalize “normalization” treaties for the people of these countries.

‘Arab governments differ from nations’



Nasrallah smartly touched on this issue, pointing out that the Arab governments differ from the nations.

“The main goal of normalization is to make the Palestinian people despair and feel defeated,” he said, noting that the Zionist regime intends to dominate Palestine through normalization and move beyond a two-state solution.

“If Israel thinks that through normalization it will be able to form a coalition against the axis of resistance, it is in an illusion,” he elaborated.

According to the Hezbollah chief, the normalization of relations of some Arab countries with the Zionist regime is in Israel's financial interests.

“If Israel makes economic, diplomatic, and political relations with some Arab countries, it immediately begins to propagate that Arab countries sold Palestine. The goal is to disappoint the Palestinians from their resistance and surrender them.”

Nasrallah also underlined that the Palestinian people are committed to the resistance path despite the normalization deals, adding that the people in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE reject normalization.

Using Palestinian scientists and academics to facilitate normalization with Israel is a strategy that is doomed to fail, as the brave nations and people of the Islamic world reject this notion. These people cannot be silenced even with oppression and aggression. It’s high time Arab governments give a voice to their people.

About the normalization of ties with Israel, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on October 21, 2021 that “any country that sits at the negotiating table with the usurping Zionist regime will have its position rattled among its people.”

A false friend is worse than an open enemy.