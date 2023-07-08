Iran, Iraq agree to establish joint border security points 

TEHRAN – The interior ministers of Iran and Iraq have reached an agreement to form new joint border security posts ahead of the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi met at the Mehran (Zerbatiya) border crossing with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Amir al-Shimmari on Saturday.

The governors-general of Basra and Ilam as well as other security officials attended the meeting.

“The purpose of the visit is to increase coordination and cooperation regarding the control of international borders, as well as to discuss preparations to receive the visitors of the Arbaeen pilgrimage of Imam Hussein (PBUH) through the land border crossings,” al-Shimmari said, according to Iraqi News Agency (INA).

He added, “It was agreed to coordinate the exchange of information between the two sides, and to open joint headquarters at the border for the purpose of controlling movement, as well as promoting visitors and controlling the movement of visitors during the visit period.”

The Iraqi Interior minister noted, “A number of points were also agreed upon with the aim of facilitating the entry of visitors, as well as procedures for controlling international borders, with increased coordination and joint action between the two countries.”

Ahmad Vahidi, for his part, said Iran and Iraq also agreed that a special passport will be used for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Iran and Iraq signed a security agreement earlier this year that obligates Iraq to exert more control on its border with Iran and work toward disarming Iranian Kurdish separatist groups based in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The agreement was signed in March by Ali Shamkhani, the then-secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Iraqi National Security Advisor Qassem al-Araji.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Iraq recently met in Baku and underlined to implement the security agreement. On the sidelines of the meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement’s foreign ministers in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amir Abdollahian met with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, discussing issues of mutual interest in different areas.

Amir Abdollahian described Iraq’s regional role as important, saying the Tehran-Baghdad relations are in the best shape. He also said he was pleased that Iran and Iraq are pursuing different areas of cooperation in a proper manner.

The security agreement between Iran and Iraq and its complete implementation were other issues that Amir Abdollahian raised in the meeting. The Iraqi foreign minister noted his country's seriousness about regional stability and security, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

Amir Abdollahian and Fuad Hossein also exchanged views over the state of Iran’s gas transfer to Iraq, regional cooperation, financial exchanges and border issues.



