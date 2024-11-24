Iran names new ambassador to Afghanistan 

TEHRAN – Alireza Bigdeli will be replacing Hassan Kazemi Qomi as the new Iranian ambassador to Afghanistan, according to reports published on Sunday.

Qomi was appointed as the Iranian president’s special envoy two months before the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. Sometime later, he also assumed the role of Iranian ambassador to Kabul. The title of special envoy will be eliminated with the appointment of Bigdeli as the new ambassador.

Given the sensitive and crucial nature of Iran's relationship with Afghanistan, Iran is working to cultivate close ties with the ruling Taliban government while simultaneously advocating for the inclusion of all Afghan political groups. Immigration and trade are another key aspect of the bilateral relationship.

Career background

Bigdeli has a PhD in Political Philosophy and has spent several decades in different ranks of the Iranian foreign ministry.

After serving as an analyst on East Europe, the diplomat began his first major role at the foreign ministry as deputy ambassador to Moscow from 1988 to 1992, subsequently serving as chargé d'affaires in Kazakhstan.

Throughout his career, Bigdeli has held several ambassadorial positions, including serving as Iran's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Cyprus, and Turkey. He has also played a crucial role in Afghanistan's economic reconstruction efforts from 2002 to 2007.

In addition to his diplomatic missions, Bigdeli has contributed to various departments within the Iranian foreign ministry, including planning and research roles. In December 2021, he was appointed as the foreign ministry’s acting deputy for consular and parliamentary affairs.

New envoy to Finland outlines visions

Furthermore, on Saturday, the new Iranian ambassador to Finland left for the European country after sharing his plans and visions in a meeting with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Javad Aghazadeh Khoei emphasized the importance of building on the existing positive trajectory of Iran-Finland relations.

Araghchi welcomed Khoei's proposals and highlighted the necessity of pursuing a comprehensive agenda that aligns with Iran’s broader foreign policy goals. He expressed optimism about the potential for increased engagement and cooperation between the two countries.