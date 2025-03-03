Why did Zarif resign?

TEHRAN – Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s vice president for strategic affairs, has announced his resignation, stating that he was instructed to step down by a high-ranking official.

In a post on his social media X account, Zarif stated, “The head of the judiciary, considering the country’s current situation, advised me to return to academia in order to prevent further pressure on the government, and I immediately accepted.”

He revealed that he met with Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, who suggested that stepping down would ease tensions on the government. Zarif added that he hoped his departure would remove obstacles facing the administration.

Despite Zarif’s public announcement, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani clarified that President Masoud Pezeshkian has not yet accepted the resignation.

Speaking to IRNA on Monday, Mohajerani also addressed the possibility of additional changes within the government. She noted that the law governing appointments to sensitive positions is currently under review by the Social Committee of the Iranian Parliament, adding that officials hope for a swift resolution that will serve the national interest.

“We remain committed to the law, and its implementation is our duty,” Mohajerani said. “However, the reality is that Article 2 of this law could lead to the loss of a significant number of skilled professionals. We hope that a balanced approach will be taken to prevent unnecessary disruptions.”

The debate over Zarif’s position within the government stems from a legal provision that prohibits individuals from holding sensitive government positions if their immediate family members have foreign citizenship. Under Article 2 of the Law on the Appointment of Individuals to Sensitive Positions, Zarif’s appointment was considered illegal because two of his children hold dual U.S. citizenship.

From the outset of the Pezeshkian administration, several members of Parliament have challenged Zarif’s appointment, arguing that it directly contradicts legal requirements. Lawmakers critical of his role have persistently called for his removal, viewing his appointment as a breach of national security policies designed to limit foreign influence within key government positions.

Zarif is a seasoned Iranian diplomat. He served as Iran’s foreign minister for 8 years during the 2010s and was a key figure in the inking of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. He has also been a professor at the prestigious University of Tehran for many years.