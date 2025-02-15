Tehran condemns ‘humiliating’ US migrant treatment after video details handcuffing of children

TEHRAN – Iran has vehemently condemned the United States' recent deportation practices, describing them as "humiliating" and in violation of human rights standards.

Esmail Baqaei, the spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, voiced these concerns in a statement on Saturday, highlighting the mistreatment of Iranian nationals among other immigrants.

"The U.S. government's actions against migrants, including our citizens, are unjustified and unacceptable," Baqaei stated.

He emphasized Iran's commitment to safeguarding the rights of its nationals abroad, pledging that the Foreign Ministry will exhaust all measures to support Iranian citizens facing deportation.

To this end, Iran has issued directives to its Interest Section in Washington, D.C., as well as to diplomatic and consular missions across South America, Baqaei announced.

These missions are instructed to assist Iranian nationals expelled from the U.S. and facilitate their safe return to Iran.

"Iran is the homeland of all Iranians, and our compatriots can return freely," Baqaei reiterated.

The issue has gained urgency as the U.S. administration, under President Donald Trump’s second term, has ramped up the deportation of undocumented migrants.

Recent actions included the deportation of 119 immigrants from various Asian countries—including Afghanistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Pakistan, and China—to Panama on a military plane, according to the U.S. government.

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino confirmed the arrival of these deportees during a recent press conference, noting that they were transported on a U.S. Air Force flight.

"A flight from the U.S. Air Force arrived with 119 people from diverse nationalities," Mulino said.

At least 12 Iranian deportees, including minors, who entered the U.S. via Mexico, reported being handcuffed and shackled during their transfer. This treatment has drawn criticism, as depicted in a video circulated on social media.

“They told us that we were being transferred to the Texas camp, but they lied,” said one Iranian deportee. “Inside the plane, women and children kept passing out. But U.S. forces did not even uncuff them,” she added.

Detained and confined to a Panamanian hotel reportedly under U.S. government oversight, the deportees now find themselves stranded without money, internet access, or legal counsel, raising further human rights concerns.