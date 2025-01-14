Israel’s territorial ambitions threaten global peace: Iran Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing expansionist policies, stating that the Israeli regime’s recent actions in drawing up a map that includes parts of neighboring countries—such as Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, and all of occupied Palestine—serve as a clear indication of Israel's unrestrained pursuit of territorial expansion.

During a weekly press conference on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, emphasized that this behavior reflects the Israeli regime’s complete disregard for international law and territorial boundaries, labeling the actions as not only legally unacceptable but also a direct challenge to regional stability.

He underscored that this expansionist agenda shows Israel’s determination to continue its policy of occupation and aggression, with no regard for the sovereignty of its neighbors.

Baqaei noted that the international community must view this development as a warning, as the Israeli regime, founded on the forceful occupation of Palestinian lands, is now openly threatening to expand its control over additional countries.

He further stated that Israel’s actions demonstrate a blatant disrespect for the principles of international law, which are vital for maintaining peace and security in the region.

'Iran-Russia strategic partnership agreement to be signed during presidential visit'

Baqei also commented on the upcoming visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Russia, revealing that during this important diplomatic trip, Iran and Russia are expected to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty.

The agreement has been in the works for the past several years, with numerous drafts exchanged between the two countries.

The treaty will cover a broad spectrum of areas, including economic cooperation, energy, healthcare, agriculture, and counterterrorism efforts. It will also address challenges such as the impact of natural disasters, terrorism, and transnational crimes, with a particular emphasis on enhancing transport networks and renewable energy solutions.

Baqaei added that the treaty is an updated version of an agreement that has been in place since the late 1990s, further solidifying the growing relationship between Iran and Russia in various domains.

'FM Araghchi to participate in upcoming UN session in NY'

Baqaei also announced that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will participate in a UN Security Council session in New York, set to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Palestine, specifically the Israeli regime’s actions in Gaza.

Baqaei highlighted the continued atrocities carried out by Israel in Gaza, noting the world’s silence in the face of these acts. He expressed regret over the failure of international organizations to act, pointing to the complicity of certain countries that provide military support to Israel.

However, he noted that the global community is now unified in acknowledging the “genocide” being perpetrated against the Palestinian people, and stressed the importance of holding the perpetrators accountable.

'Allegations by French president are without legal basis'

Regarding recent remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron, who accused Iran of accelerating its nuclear program and supporting Russia’s actions in Ukraine, Baqaei responded by dismissing the allegations as unfounded and baseless. He reiterated that such claims have been made against Iran for over two decades without legal backing.

Baqaei also addressed the Iranian government’s response to the French position, announcing that Iran had summoned the French ambassador to Tehran in protest over France’s hosting of terrorist groups.

He emphasized that it is a violation of international law for any country to harbor terrorist organizations, warning that such actions only contribute to global lawlessness.

'Iran to remain committed to Syria’s sovereignty'

Baqaei reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to the stability and sovereignty of Syria, stating that Iran supports any efforts that contribute to Syria’s secure transition, while ensuring the protection of its national unity and territorial integrity.

On the issue of sanctions, Baqaei reiterated that Iran continues to prioritize the removal of illegal sanctions, especially in light of ongoing talks with European nations in Geneva.

He emphasized, however, that Iran has adapted to the sanctions by strengthening its internal capabilities and minimizing their impact. He further noted that the upcoming Geneva talks would focus on sanctions removal, with other relevant issues also on the table.

'Tehran ready to send help to those affected in LA wildfire'

In a separate matter, Baqaei expressed sympathy with the victims of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, which have claimed at least 24 lives, with many more still missing.

Iran’s Interests Section in the US has offered its consular assistance to Iranian nationals affected by the disaster.