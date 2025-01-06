'This is hostage-taking': Iran condemns arrests of nationals at US order

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baqaei, condemned the detention of Iranian citizens in Italy and the United States, labeling these arrests as politically motivated actions orchestrated by the United States.

Speaking in a weekly press conference on Monday, Baqaei described the detentions as "a form of hostage-taking," asserting that the accusations against these individuals lack merit. He emphasized that using judicial pretexts to justify such arrests is inhumane and violates human rights.

“We urge these countries not to let their relations with Iran be influenced by the demands of third parties. From the outset, we have pursued this issue vigorously and provided consular assistance to the Iranian citizen detained in Italy,” he added.

‘Iran, Russia to sign long-term cooperation agreement’



Baqaei also announced that Iran and Russia are set to solidify their strategic partnership through a comprehensive agreement to be signed by their presidents in Moscow in mid-January.

“This agreement encompasses a wide range of areas, including trade, economy, energy, defense, security, and environmental cooperation,” Baqaei said.

The document, approved earlier in the summer, builds on a 2001 treaty between the two nations, which was extended until 2026. The new pact aims to shape bilateral ties for the next two decades, reflecting the deepening relationship between Tehran and Moscow despite facing significant Western sanctions.

‘Iraqi PM will visit Tehran to discuss bilateral ties’

Baqaei also confirmed that Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani would visit Tehran at the invitation of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The leaders are expected to discuss strengthening mutual ties and implementing previously signed agreements.

“The developments in the region, particularly in Syria, will be a key topic during the visit, given their critical importance,” Baqaei stated.

‘World must honor Syria's right to determine its own future’

Baghaei reiterated Tehran's unwavering position on developments in Syria, emphasizing the importance of respecting the will of the Syrian people.

Baghaei stressed that all regional countries must honor Syria's right to determine its own future without interference from external forces. He highlighted the significance of safeguarding Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, which he described as vital for the stability of both Iran and the broader region.

“Syria should have the freedom to shape its destiny without harmful involvement from regional or international actors. It must not be allowed to become a hub for terrorism or violent extremism,” Baghaei declared.

Echoing this sentiment, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi underscored that ensuring peace, stability, and the prevention of chaos in Syria serves the interests of both Iran and the region as a whole.

‘Iran open to dignified talks with U.S.’

Addressing questions about potential negotiations with the United States, Baqaei affirmed Iran’s willingness to engage in “dignified” talks aimed at lifting sanctions and addressing concerns about its nuclear program.

“Iran has never abandoned the negotiating table and remains committed to dialogue. However, the continuation of such discussions depends on the approach and actions of the opposing side,” he explained.

‘Israel is violating Palestinian’s rights’

The spokesperson criticized Israel's ban on operations by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and called on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to address the regime’s actions.

He urged the ICJ to hold Israel accountable for breaching its commitments to international organizations.

“The global community has protested against this blatant violation. Stability and peace in the region depend on adherence to international obligations,” Baqaei concluded.

This comprehensive briefing highlighted Iran's active stance on pressing domestic, regional, and international issues, emphasizing dialogue, cooperation, and respect for sovereignty.