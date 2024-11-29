Decisive, coordinated action needed to combat terrorism in Syria: Iran foreign ministry

TEHRAN – The spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baqaei, has called for immediate and unified efforts to combat the resurgence of terrorist groups in Syria, warning of the severe consequences of inaction.

Reacting to recent developments in the war-torn country, Baqaei expressed deep concern over the increasing activity of Takfiri groups and underscored the importance of regional and international collaboration to prevent the spread of violence and instability in the region.

In his statement, Baqaei strongly condemned all forms of terrorism, describing the recent movements of extremist factions in Syria as a calculated plot orchestrated by the Zionist regime and the United States.

According to him, the goal of these powers is to disrupt the stability of West Asia and further complicate the fragile security landscape. He called on neighboring countries, particularly those with a stake in Syria's stability, to remain vigilant and take coordinated steps to counter this growing threat.

Baqaei emphasized that the regions around Aleppo and Idlib, designated as de-escalation zones under the Astana Process agreements between Iran, Russia, and Turkey, are at the center of the renewed violence.

He condemned the recent attacks by terrorist groups in these areas, calling them a flagrant violation of the agreements. He warned that such actions not only jeopardize the achievements of the Astana Process but also risk reigniting broader conflicts in the region.

The Iranian diplomat also reminded the global community of its collective responsibility to address and combat terrorism. He cautioned that any failure to act decisively against terrorist activities in Syria could erode years of progress in the fight against extremism and thrust the region into a new wave of insecurity and instability.

Reflecting on the sacrifices made in the fight against Takfiri terrorism, Baqaei paid tribute to the thousands who have lost their lives defending the safety and dignity of the region’s people.

He specifically honored Brigadier General Kioumars (Hashem) Pour Hashemi, a senior Iranian military advisor recently martyred in clashes with terrorist groups near Aleppo.

Baqaei extended his condolences to the general's family while praising his bravery and dedication.

Baqaei reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering support for the Syrian government and its people in their battle against terrorism. He pledged that Tehran would continue to stand by Damascus in its efforts to restore security and stability, vowing to remain steadfast in the fight against those seeking to destabilize the region.

