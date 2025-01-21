Tehran extends condolences to Turkey after deadly hotel blaze

TEHRAN – In the wake of a catastrophic fire at a ski resort hotel in northwestern Turkey, Iran has extended its heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and expressed deep sympathy to the Turkish people.

The incident, which occurred at the Grand Kartal Hotel in the Kartalkaya resort, Bolu province, has so far claimed at least 66 lives and left 51 others injured.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei conveyed the sympathies of the Iranian people and government on Tuesday, highlighting the strong friendship ties between the two neighboring countries.

In his statement, Baqaei remarked, "We extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, the government, and the people of our friendly neighbor, Turkey."

He also expressed his prayers for the deceased, saying, "May God grant mercy and forgiveness to those who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident and provide recovery and health to the injured."

The fire began around 3:30 a.m. local time, causing extensive damage to the fully occupied hotel during a busy school semester break.

Eyewitnesses reported scenes of panic as guests, in a desperate bid to escape, resorted to jumping from windows or using bed sheets as makeshift ropes.