Iranian embassy employee martyred in Damascus, Iran calls for accountability

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the assassination of one of its embassy staffers in Damascus, Syria, following a terrorist attack on his vehicle.

The tragic incident occurred on December 15 and has drawn sharp criticism from Tehran, which is calling for swift action against the perpetrators.

On Saturday, Esmail Baqaei, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, expressed deep condolences to the Iranian people and the family of Seyyed Davoud Bitaraf, the victim of this brutal attack.

Baqaei described Bitaraf’s killing as an act of terror carried out by “terrorist elements” and confirmed that the victim’s body had been recovered, identified, and repatriated to Iran in recent days.

Baghaei further urged Syria’s transitional government to fulfill its responsibilities by identifying and prosecuting those behind the crime. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is seriously pursuing this matter through diplomatic and international channels to ensure justice is served,” he stated.

During a press briefing on Monday in Tehran, Baqaei also addressed plans to reopen Iran’s embassy in Damascus, emphasizing that security concerns remain a top priority.

"The reopening of the embassy is a significant goal, but it will only occur when the necessary conditions for the safety and security of our staff are fully met,” he said.

The tragic killing of Bitaraf adds to the turmoil surrounding the Iranian diplomatic mission in Damascus, which was stormed and looted by militants, following the collapse of President Bashar al-Assad’s government on December 8.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has vowed to hold those responsible accountable while working to reestablish its presence in Syria under secure conditions.