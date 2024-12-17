Iran will use 'all tools' to defend itself, foreign ministry says

TEHRAN – Iran has emphasized its unwavering commitment to defending its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, with foreign ministry spokesperson stating that the country is fully prepared to utilize all available resources to safeguard these core interests.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing in Tehran, Esmail Baqaei also addressed a range of diplomatic issues, including the reopening of Iran's embassy in Damascus. He confirmed that the reopening of the embassy is "high on the agenda" and will proceed as soon as the "necessary conditions" are met.

The diplomat clarified that the reopening process would require careful preparation, particularly to ensure the security of the embassy and its personnel. While Baqaei did not provide a specific timeline for the embassy's reopening, he reiterated that Iran is committed to resuming its diplomatic mission in Syria as soon as the required conditions are in place.

Iran’s role in Syria: security, not expansionism

Baquaei also took the opportunity to reflect on Iran's influence in Syria, stressing that Iran's presence in the country was never about territorial expansion or supporting any specific faction.

Rather, he stated that Iranian military advisers were deployed in Syria to assist with ensuring public safety and countering terrorism, at the invitation of the Syrian government. He further emphasized that Iran's commitment to Syria's territorial integrity remained steadfast throughout its involvement.

In this context, Baqaei condemned Israel's recent acts of aggression against Syria, accusing the Israeli regime of undermining Syria’s territorial integrity by occupying parts of its territory. He pointed to these actions as clear violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions and international law.

Western support for Israeli aggression against Gaza

Turning to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Baqaei criticized the United States and Germany for supplying nearly all of the weapons used by Israel in its operations against the Palestinian territories. He accused the two nations of complicity in Israel's genocidal actions.

Baqaei called on the global community to take immediate steps to halt the violence in Gaza, urging the prosecution of Israeli leaders for war crimes.

The Iranian spokesperson also referenced the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials, stressing that member states of the ICC are obligated to enforce these warrants and uphold international humanitarian law, including preventing genocide.

European Union's role in regional instability

Baqaei took aim at the recent remarks by European Union foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, who suggested that Iran and Russia should have no role in Syria’s future.

Baqaei condemned this position, calling on European officials to reconsider their approach to the region, particularly given Europe's historical role in fueling instability.

He pointed out that many terrorists who have contributed to the chaos in Syria came from Western countries, and he urged European nations to examine their past actions rather than dictate the future of Syria and the broader West Asia.

Shifting European stance on Persian Gulf islands

In a more positive development, Baqaei acknowledged that some European countries have revised their positions on the three Persian Gulf islands—Bu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb—which are parts of Iran’s sovereign territory. He highlighted that Germany, in particular, has changed its stance and issued formal notes of correction on the matter.

Strengthening Iran-China relations

Finally, Baqaei addressed Iran's growing relationship with China, describing the ties between the two nations as thriving.

He pointed to a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement signed in 2021 as evidence of the deepening political, economic, and cultural cooperation between Tehran and Beijing.

Baqaei stressed that Iran-China relations are expanding across various domains, further solidifying Iran's international standing in the face of ongoing challenges.