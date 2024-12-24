Iran looking to reopen embassy in Syria, declares govt. spokesperson

TEHRAN – The Iranian government has announced its readiness to reopen its embassy in Damascus, signaling a commitment to strengthening ties with Syria as the country faces a range of escalating challenges following recent political upheavals.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani emphasized that Iran is pursuing the reopening through diplomatic efforts.

“Our approach to reopening embassies has always been diplomatic, and we are prepared for this step,” she said. “Syria is also ready, and ongoing diplomatic talks are focused on finalizing this process.”

The announcement comes two weeks after militants from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) seized control of Syria on December 8, ending the 24-year presidency of Bashar al-Assad. On the same day, the Iranian diplomatic mission in Damascus was stormed and looted by unknown forces.

Mohajerani reiterated Iran’s long-standing position on the importance of Syria’s territorial integrity and the formation of a government chosen by its citizens. “Iran remains committed to supporting a Syria that reflects the will of its people through popular vote,” she said, underscoring this as a critical element of Tehran’s foreign policy.

The spokesperson also stressed the importance of combating terrorism, describing it as a threat not only to Syria but to the entire region. “Preventing the spread and resurgence of terrorism is a top priority for Iran,” she stated. “Our objective is to shield Syria and its neighbors from the destabilizing effects of terrorism while working to preserve regional security.”

Syria continues to face a worsening humanitarian crisis, with food insecurity and displacement affecting millions of its citizens. Mohajerani noted that Iran remains dedicated to helping Syria overcome these obstacles while advocating for stability and peace in the region.