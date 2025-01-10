Offensive posters removed in France after Iranian protest

TEHRAN – Following official protests from Iran, the city of Béziers in southern France has removed offensive posters displayed on some city buses.

The posters portrayed the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei in a derogatory manner.

Robert Ménard, the far-right mayor of Béziers known for his provocative actions, had ordered the contentious posters to be installed.

Despite the backlash, Ménard defended his actions, saying to a French outlet, "It was just a jest."

Ménard has been criticized for fostering Islamophobia and xenophobia throughout his career.

He once stated that schools in his town had “too many Muslim children”. One of Ménard’s most controversial policies is a ban on burkinis, a modest form of swimwear that covers more parts of the body and is favored by Muslim women.

His rhetoric often vilifies Muslims and advocates for strict immigration controls, promoting cultural fear and leading to widespread condemnation and legal challenges.

‘Move by French mayor amounts to hate speech’

Iranian foreign ministry officials were quick to respond to the insulting posters displayed at the direction of Ménard's.

"Using offensive content against officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran is a clear violation of accepted international principles that require respect for the cultural values of other nations," stated Majid Nili, Director General for Western Europe at the Iranian Foreign Ministry. “These amount to hate speech.”

He further emphasized Iran's formal complaint through diplomatic channels, urging the French government to address the issue appropriately and prevent future provocations.

AFP reported on Thursday evening that despite Ménard's defense of the posters, they were taken down in response to Iran's protest.

The incident follows French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks on Monday, alleging that Iran poses a significant strategic and security challenge to France, Europe, and the wider region.

Macron mentioned "concerns" about Iran's advancing nuclear program and its purported support for Russia's war in Ukraine, which Tehran has repeatedly denied.

In response, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei strongly refuted Macron's allegations as "baseless and contradictory."

He expressed disappointment that the French president chose to focus on Iran rather than addressing the actions of the Israeli regime, whose leaders face charges from the International Criminal Court.

Baqaei highlighted Iran's commitment to respecting international law, suggesting a disparity in accountability within international relations.