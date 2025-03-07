‘Stop blame-shifting over Ukraine war’, Iran denounces France’s claims of arm supply

TEHRAN – Iran has strongly rejected recent allegations made by French officials accusing Tehran of supplying military equipment to Russia for use in the Ukraine conflict.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry reaffirmed that the Islamic Republic has no involvement in the war and criticized France for these irresponsible and baseless accusations.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei dismissed the claims as politically motivated and reiterated Tehran’s principled stance against war. He emphasized that Iran advocates for diplomacy as the only path to resolving the Ukraine crisis.

“Iran has no involvement in the Ukraine conflict and stands firmly by its position of opposing war,” Baqaei stated. “We believe that the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and diplomatic negotiations among the relevant parties.”

His remarks came in response to statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron, who recently suggested that Russia was using Iranian-made equipment in Ukraine. Baqaei described Macron’s comments as yet another attempt by Western officials to deflect from their own failures in maintaining regional and global stability.

Baqaei criticized the French government for repeatedly making what he called "false and unfounded allegations" about Iran’s role in Ukraine. He accused French officials of engaging in a blame game instead of taking responsibility for their own actions regarding European security.

“The repetition of such baseless accusations is not only irresponsible but also reveals a deliberate attempt by French authorities to divert attention from their own policies and miscalculations,” he said.

He also recalled similar allegations made over the past three years, arguing that Western governments have consistently sought to portray Iran as a destabilizing force rather than addressing their own involvement in conflicts.

The Iranian spokesman urged France to abandon its confrontational stance and focus on constructive diplomacy. He called on French officials to recognize their role in shaping international security dynamics and to take meaningful steps toward de-escalation.

“If France is truly committed to peace and stability, it should stop its blame-shifting tactics and instead work towards genuine diplomatic solutions,” Baqaei said.