‘Baseless and contradictory’: Iran rejects Macron’s remarks on regional role

TEHRAN – Tehran has firmly dismissed recent allegations by French President Emmanuel Macron against Iran, labeling them as "baseless and contradictory."

The French president had said in a speech on Monday that Iran is the “main strategic and security challenge for France, Europeans, the entire region and beyond,” citing its advancing nuclear program and alleged support for Russia in its war against Ukraine, claims that Iran categorically rejected.

On Tuesday, the spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry expressed regret that Macron has chosen to accuse Iran—a country committed to international law—while ignoring the apartheid regime of Israel, whose leaders are wanted by the International Criminal Court.

Esmaeil Baqaei pointed out that Israel poses a genuine and immediate threat to regional peace and stability, yet continues to enjoy unconditional support from the United States and certain European nations, including France.

He highlighted that Israel has consistently engaged in military aggression and expansionism across the region while perpetuating occupation and acts of genocide in Palestine.

In response to Macron’s criticism of Iran's nuclear program, Baqaei asserted that Iran's nuclear activities fully comply with international law and are conducted under the strict and continuous oversight of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

He also dismissed claims of Iranian involvement in the Ukraine conflict, characterizing such accusations as irresponsible attempts to misrepresent reality.

Baqaei expressed surprise and regret over Macron's remarks about Iran’s engagement with African nations. He criticized countries with a history of violent colonialism in Africa for attempting to dictate the actions of independent African states, urging them to abandon such outdated mentalities.

He underscored that Iran’s relationships with African nations are built on mutual respect and recognition of their sovereignty and political independence. These partnerships, he explained, adhere to the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, promoting friendly relations and cooperation to achieve shared benefits.