Tehran blasts interventionist policies of UK, Australia in West Asia

TEHRAN – The spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry has denounced the recent joint statement issued by the foreign and defense ministers of Australia and the United Kingdom, labeling it as "baseless, unrealistic, and irrelevant."

Esmail Baqaei urged both nations to reevaluate their interventionist policies, particularly in the West Asia region.

The statement, which was released on Tuesday, condemned Iran’s alleged supply of missiles and drones, and military ties with Russia. The joint statement also claimed that Iran's nuclear program lacks credible civilian justification and emphasized that Tehran must never develop nuclear weapons.

Additionally, the ministers accused Iran of human rights abuses, including the persecution of women, girls, and minorities—allegations Tehran has repeatedly denied as baseless and politically motivated.

Baqaei condemned the "one-sided and biased" stance taken by these countries regarding Iran’s defensive operations, which were conducted in response to an Israeli regime attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus.

Addressing the repeated accusation that Iran has supplied ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Baqaei categorically rejected the claims. He described these allegations as part of a broader agenda led by the U.S. and the UK to escalate tensions.

He further noted that even Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had denied the claim that Iran provided ballistic missiles to Russia, casting doubt on the credibility of such accusations.

Turning his attention to the broader instability in West Asia, Baqaei criticized the ongoing occupation and aggressive expansionism of the Zionist regime.

He asserted that this instability is exacerbated by the unwavering support of the U.S., the UK, Australia, and other Western nations for Israeli policies.

Over the past 14 months, he said, these policies have included acts of genocide against Palestinians, as well as military aggressions targeting Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen. Baqaei called for the international community to hold the UK, Australia, and other supporters of the Israeli regime accountable as accomplices in these "heinous crimes."

The Iranian spokesperson also took aim at human rights records in both Australia and the UK, accusing the two countries of widespread violations. These include systematic abuses in their prisons and detention centers for refugees, complicity in Israeli crimes against Palestinians, and, in Australia’s case, the continuation of "colonial extermination policies" targeting Indigenous peoples.

On the subject of Iran’s nuclear program, Baqaei reiterated that all activities are peaceful and conducted within the framework of Iran’s legal obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the safeguards agreement, under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He emphasized that IAEA reports have consistently confirmed Iran’s compliance and that its nuclear activities have never deviated from their peaceful objectives.

Baqaei also criticized the U.S. and UK for their role in transferring nuclear-powered submarines to Australia under the AUKUS pact, which he said has raised serious proliferation concerns and drawn widespread criticism, including from the IAEA.

He contrasted their actions with their lack of response to Israel’s arsenal of weapons of mass destruction, describing this as a clear example of double standards in addressing nuclear non-proliferation. Such policies, Baqaei argued, demonstrate a disregard for international peace and stability.

In closing, Baqaei called on Australia and the UK to abandon their "dual approaches" to international norms and standards and to adopt policies that align with principles of fairness and respect for international law.

He urged the two nations to prioritize genuine peace and stability over political agendas that exacerbate regional and global conflicts.