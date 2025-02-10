Iran blasts The Telegraph for propaganda piece alleging secret push for nuclear weapons

TEHRAN – The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London has strongly rejected recent allegations published by The Telegraph, dismissing the British newspaper’s claims that Iranian military officials have advised the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to pursue nuclear weapons.

In a statement, the Embassy described the report as “beyond ridiculous” and said The Telegraph is fueling a disinformation campaign against Iran.

The controversial article, published by The Telegraph this week, alleged that high-ranking members of Iran’s military had privately urged Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to reconsider Iran’s nuclear policy and seek to develop nuclear weapons. However, Iran’s diplomatic mission in the UK was quick to denounce the report, reaffirming that the country’s nuclear program remains strictly peaceful and that nuclear arms have no place in Iran’s defense doctrine.

In a statement shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Iranian Embassy said The Telegraph is complicit in an orchestrated effort to misrepresent Iran’s nuclear intentions.

"The Telegraph has turned itself into a tool for a malicious disinformation campaign against Iran. We reject all the claims and accusations made by this newspaper in the past month regarding Iran’s nuclear program, including the piece published yesterday, which is truly beyond ridiculous," the statement read.

Iranian officials have consistently maintained that their nuclear activities are conducted within the framework of international regulations and are solely for scientific, technological, and industrial advancement. They have also allowed close and rigorous monitoring of the UN nuclear watchdog in the country's nuclear sites. The Embassy reiterated this stance, emphasizing that the program has no connection to weapons of mass destruction, whose production Ayatollah Khamenei banned over two decades ago through a fatwa (religious decree).

"Iran’s nuclear program is an integral part of the country’s national strategy for scientific progress and industrial development. It has absolutely no link to weapons of mass destruction," the statement asserted.

The Iranian Embassy also underscored the country’s longstanding opposition to nuclear arms, citing religious and ethical principles as the foundation of its nuclear policy.

"Weapons of mass destruction, particularly nuclear weapons, have no place in Iran’s defense doctrine. Our national values and religious beliefs strictly prohibit their development or use," the statement added.

The Embassy concluded its response by shifting focus to what it described as a more immediate global security concern—Israel’s nuclear arsenal.

"We urge The Telegraph and other media outlets to stop spreading falsehoods and misleading the public. Instead of fabricating baseless allegations against Iran, attention should be directed toward the real and imminent threat to global peace—namely, Israel’s nuclear arsenal, its military aggression, and its repeated violations of international law."