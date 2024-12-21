Iran's own aircraft used in Syria withdrawal, declares foreign ministry spokesperson

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei emphasized Iran's "responsible decision" to withdraw advisors, taking into account the prevailing conditions in Syria and the broader region.

During a recent press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined military developments in Syria, highlighting strategic decisions involving Iranian forces and their allies.

Putin claimed, "Previously, our Iranian allies requested help to deploy their forces into Syria. Now, they are asking for help to withdraw them. We evacuated 4,000 Iranian fighters from the Khmeimim base to Tehran."

The Russian president also noted coordinated efforts to relocate some units to Lebanon and Iraq.

In response, Baqaei suggested that certain remarks might not have been based on precise information.

He acknowledged the complexity of the situation, noting that differing narratives among involved parties are to be expected.

Baqaei further clarified the nature of the evacuation, explaining that those transported included diplomatic families, embassy staff, Iranian and foreign pilgrims, and humanitarian workers aiding Lebanese refugees.

"They were all brought back to Iran via Iranian aircraft, utilizing the Khmeimim airbase with Russian cooperation," he said.

Iran's strong diplomatic ties with Russia were also underscored, with Baqaei emphasizing ongoing dialogues at various levels.

"Our countries maintain significant relations across multiple domains, and we advocate for official channels for the exchange of views and experiences," he concluded.

In separate remarks, two commanders from the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) refuted Putin's assertion regarding the number of troops transferred.

According to an Iranian news website, Esmail Kousari, a former IRGC commander and a member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said that far fewer troops were moved, including advisors from various countries, not just Iran.

"Our strategy was to stay until the very end in support of the Syrian Resistance, but the Syrian army and President Assad did not hold as anticipated," Kousari explained.

Mohammad Jafar Asadi, Deputy Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, reportedly echoed this sentiment, stating, "The individuals moved were not Iranian military advisors; we managed our own withdrawals."

Asadi highlighted that cooperation with Russia was limited to civilian evacuations and noted that some evacuees were from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Syria, primarily serving in religious roles and seeking refuge in Iran due to their Shia faith.