Political agendas behind Europe’s support of UN anti-Iran resolution: Iran foreign ministry

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei, has called on European nations to refrain from aligning with the U.S. in imposing illegal sanctions against the Iranian people.

Baqaei took aim at several European countries, particularly Britain and Germany, accusing them of manipulating human rights frameworks to exert pressure on developing nations.

He condemned these nations for leading an anti-Iran resolution at the United Nations Human Rights Council, labeling it legally invalid. He argued that the resolution was grounded in malicious intent, unfounded allegations, broad generalizations, and claims based on one or a few reported violations, often sourced from anonymous accounts.

The Iranian spokesperson pointed to the human rights records of Britain, Germany, France, Canada, and other resolution sponsors, particularly concerning violations in West Asia. He highlighted the ongoing violence in Gaza, including Israel’s actions in Syria and Lebanon, and suggested these countries were not in a position to lecture others on human rights.

Baqaei criticized Britain for being one of Israel's largest arms suppliers and for its foreign minister’s controversial comments, claiming genocide in Gaza would require millions of deaths. He also criticized Germany for its role as a major arms provider to Israel, accusing its foreign minister of endorsing the massacre of innocent Palestinians.

Baqaei reiterated Iran's commitment to upholding human rights and freedoms in accordance with its constitution and international agreements. He also reaffirmed Iran’s ongoing collaboration with UN human rights mechanisms, emphasizing the importance of global progress in this area.