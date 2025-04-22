Iran Foreign Ministry condemns Kashmir terror attack as ‘heinous crime’

TEHRAN – Esmail Baqaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, issued a firm condemnation of Tuesday’s terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India, which killed and wounded dozens of civilians, including foreign nationals.

Describing the assault as a “severe crime violating all international legal norms and human rights principles,” Baqaei expressed Tehran’s solidarity with New Delhi in an official statement, offering condolences to victims’ families and wishing injured survivors a speedy recovery.

The spokesperson reiterated Iran’s “unwavering opposition to terrorism in all its forms,” stressing the necessity for “strengthened regional and global coordination to eradicate this scourge and hold perpetrators accountable.”

He emphasized that Iran, as a “steadfast advocate for multilateral anti-terror frameworks,” urges immediate action to prosecute those behind the attack.

The attack in South Kashmir's Pahalgam Baisaran Valley, a popular tourist destination, has been described as the deadliest strike on civilians in the subcontinental area since 2019.

Preliminary reports indicate at least 30 deaths and dozens more injuries.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called the incident “unprecedented in scale” compared to recent civilian-targeted violence, while authorities continue to verify the final casualty figures.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack on X, writing: “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice.”