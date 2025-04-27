Pezeshkian engages Indian, Pakistani leaders; proposes Iran as mediator amid rising Kashmir tensions

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India, and offered Tehran’s mediation to ease escalating tensions between India and Pakistan during separate phone calls with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday.

In his conversation with Modi, Pezeshkian expressed “deep sorrow” over the Pahalgam attack, which killed and injured dozens of civilians, emphasizing Iran’s solidarity with India.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns these inhumane terrorist acts,” he stated, adding that regional stability hinges on “collective efforts to eradicate terrorism’s roots.”

Pezeshkian lauded the enduring legacy of India’s great leaders, stating that Iran recognizes the Indian nation through illustrious figures such as Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, who were “champions of peace, friendship, and harmonious coexistence on the global stage.”

“We hope that this guiding vision and strategic approach will continue to serve as the cornerstone of India’s relations with all countries around the world,” the Iranian president added.

He also highlighted the importance of economic ties, particularly the Chabahar Port project, calling it a “strategic corridor” linking Iran, India, and Russia.

Modi thanked Pezeshkian for Iran’s condolences, noting, “Your empathy is deeply valued, especially given Iran’s own tragic experiences with terrorism.”

He echoed the need for regional unity against terror and praised Iran’s role in global peace efforts, including its push for diplomatic solutions to tensions with the U.S.

Later, in talks with Sharif, Pezeshkian expressed concern over rising India-Pakistan tensions and reiterated Iran’s readiness to facilitate dialogue.

“We view Pakistan as a brotherly neighbor and stand with both nations to resolve misunderstandings,” he said, referencing plans to boost economic and infrastructure cooperation.

Emphasizing the importance of strengthening scientific, economic, and cultural cooperation among Islamic countries, Pezeshkian stated: "Economic relations, joint investments, the expansion of scientific and technological partnerships, and a coordinated fight against terrorism can serve as the cornerstone of our extensive cooperation."

Sharif welcomed Iran’s mediation, stating, “Pakistan supports transparent investigations into the incident that occurred in India and values Tehran’s stabilizing role.”

Iran’s president invited both Modi and Sharif to Tehran for talks, with Sharif proposing foreign minister-level preparatory meetings for a possible Tehran visit.

Pezeshkian’s diplomatic flurry follows Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s Friday offer to mediate, where he described India and Pakistan as “brotherly neighbors” with whom Iran shares “centuries-old cultural and civilizational ties.”

Araghchi invoked a verse by Persian poet Saadi: “Human beings are members of a whole / In creation of one essence and soul.”

Kashmir at the crossroads

The Pahalgam attack, reportedly claimed by a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot, has intensified long-standing hostilities between New Delhi and Islamabad.

India responded by revoking most Pakistani visas and suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, a move Pakistan termed an “act of war.”

Cross-border shelling has since escalated, with both nations mobilizing troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

Kashmir, a Muslim-majority region, has been a flashpoint since the 1947 partition of British India.

Both nations claim it in full but control parts, with three wars fought over the territory. India revoked Kashmir’s autonomy in 2019, deepening tensions. Despite UN calls for a plebiscite, the dispute remains unresolved, compounded by cross-border militancy and allegations of state-sponsored terrorism.

The Kashmir dispute demands a nuanced and impartial approach. Iran, with its deep historical connections to both countries, is believed to be uniquely suited to this role. Unlike other regional powers, Iran has maintained balanced relations with India and Pakistan, enhancing its credibility as a mediator.

It maintains strong trade and energy links with India (e.g., Chabahar Port) while sharing a 900-km border and cultural affinity with Pakistan.

Tehran has previously mediated regional conflicts, including during the 2001 Afghan crisis and the Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, showcasing its preference for dialogue over confrontation.