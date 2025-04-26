The legacy of colonialism: The Kashmir conflict renewed after the Pahalgam attack

TEHRAN - The most recent conflict between India and Pakistan in the Kashmir region has once again brought the area to the brink of a deep crisis, especially since both nations are armed with nuclear weapons.

The dispute between Pakistan and India dates to the historical context of British colonialism.

The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam in the Indian-administered Kashmir, which resulted in the tragic demise of numerous tourists, has not only intensified India's animosity towards Pakistan but has also garnered global scrutiny regarding the prospects of an extensive military conflict.

Since gaining independence in 1947, Kashmir has been split between India and Pakistan, with each country asserting ownership over the entire region while controlling distinct areas. This division has resulted in ongoing tensions that have escalated into conflict over time.

On Tuesday, at least 26 people were killed by suspected rebels at a resort in Pahalgam, making this the deadliest such attack in a quarter-century in Kashmir. A statement issued in the name of The Resistance Front (TRF), which is thought to be part of the Lashkar-e-Taiba armed group, based in Pakistan, claimed responsibility.

The aftermath has prompted notable diplomatic pushback. India has declared its exit from the Indus Waters Treaty, an important water-sharing pact established by the World Bank in 1960, while Pakistan countered by suspending a significant canal irrigation initiative and prohibiting Indian flights from its airspace.

Pakistani officials have dismissed India's allegations, with Defense Minister Khawaja Asif asserting that "blaming Pakistan won’t address" the issue of Kashmir’s disputed status.

He noted that infiltration was "impossible" due to the stringent security measures along the heavily militarized Line of Control. The situation has raised global alarm, as observers worry that any misstep could lead to outright conflict.

The Indian government has admitted failing to protect tourists at Pahalgam, Mallikarjum Kharge, president of the All India Congress Committee, said during a speech.

He added that the government confirmed during an all-party meeting on Thursday that a security lapse allowed the attack to happen, according to a report by The Hindu news outlet.

Kharge, who heads the opposition in the upper house of India’s parliament, said a three-phase security plan was in place but ultimately failed.

Amid this volatile situation, Iran has taken on the role of a mediator, understanding the complex geopolitics of the subcontinent and choosing not to take sides.

Iran’s diplomatic initiative is underscored by its historical balancing act between India and Pakistan, maintaining strong ties with both while advocating for regional stability.

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X social account, “ India and Pakistan are brotherly neighbors of Iran, enjoying relations rooted in centuries-old cultural and civilizational ties, ” adding that “Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to forge greater understanding at this difficult time”.

Given the nuclear-armed status of both India and Pakistan, Iran’s mediation effort represents a crucial attempt to de-escalate tensions and prevent further destabilization in South Asia.

Tehran’s stance reflects its broader regional strategy to promote peace through dialogue and resist external powers’ divisive influences in the Kashmir dispute.

Pakistan said on Saturday it is “fully prepared to cooperate with any neutral investigators” following the Pahalgam attack.

Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged gunfire for a second straight day over the deadly attack.

In an editorial published on Saturday, Pakistan’s Dawn news outlet said, “It is time again to give diplomacy a chance as neither Pakistan nor India can afford war.”

The editorial added that “these are dangerous times in the subcontinent, and there is a need for both Pakistan and India to show restraint, and handle the post-Pahalgam developments with sense.

“Sadly, India has upped the ante by blaming Pakistan for the tragedy, without providing credible evidence of this country’s alleged involvement in the brutal slaying of tourists.”