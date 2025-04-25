India, Pakistan trade gunfire as tensions rise over deadly Kashmir attack

Indian and Pakistani forces have exchanged fire along the Line of Control (LOC) separating the two countries as the UN calls for “maximum restraint” amid warnings of a wider military escalation following the latest deadly attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam town.

Indian army sources told Al Jazeera on Friday that the Pakistani side initiated the shooting. A government official in Pakistan-administered Kashmir also confirmed to the AFP news agency on Friday that troops exchanged fire, but did not say who started the exchange.

“There was no firing on the civilian population,” Syed Ashfaq Gilani, the Pakistani official, told AFP.