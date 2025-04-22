Terror attack on tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir leaves at least 20 dead

At least 20 tourists were killed and many others injured Tuesday when suspected militants opened fire on civilians in Indian-controlled Kashmir, according to reports on Indian and international media. Many outlets, including the French news agency AFP, cited unnamed security officials who put the death toll as high as 24, but there was no immediate confirmation on casualties from authorities.

Two senior police officers, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, told the Associated Press at least 20 bodies had been recovered after multiple gunmen fired at dozens of tourists from close range Tuesday.

The officers said at least three dozen others were injured, with many in serious condition.

The attack took place in South Kashmir's Pahalgam area, a scenic destination dotted with meadows and glaciers that attracts hundreds of thousands of Indian and foreign tourists every summer.

That tourist traffic has increased over the last year, as militant violence in the wider Kashmir region, which is disputed between India and neighboring Pakistan, has waned.