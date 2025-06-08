Iran offers to broker peace in Pakistan-India dispute

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has voiced Tehran’s readiness to mediate between Pakistan and India in an effort to help establish enduring peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

President Pezeshkian made the offer during a phone call on Saturday with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, emphasizing that Iran's foreign policy remains rooted in dialogue, de-escalation, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts — particularly within the Islamic world.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any initiative that contributes to sustainable peace between Pakistan and India,” Pezeshkian stated. “We are prepared to play a constructive mediating role in support of regional stability.”

The Iranian president also used the occasion to extend warm greetings to Sharif and the people of Pakistan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Islamic Feast of Sacrifice. He underlined the importance of fostering unity among Muslim nations and strengthening bonds of brotherhood in times of growing geopolitical tensions.

Responding to an invitation extended by the Pakistani premier, Pezeshkian confirmed that he has instructed his administration to prepare the groundwork for a future official visit to Islamabad, aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation. He highlighted the significance of advancing Tehran-Islamabad relations across political, economic, and security domains.

Prime Minister Sharif, in return, conveyed Eid greetings to the Iranian nation and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. Recalling his recent visit to Tehran, Sharif described his meetings with Iranian officials as “productive,” particularly in areas of defense, economic partnerships, and border security.

Sharif also reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to implementing the agreements signed during his Iran visit and proposed that an Iranian delegation visit Islamabad ahead of Pezeshkian’s anticipated trip.

Commending Iran's balanced and principled stance on the longstanding Pakistan-India dispute, the Pakistani leader welcomed Tehran’s offer of mediation. “Pakistan remains open to dialogue with India and appreciates Iran’s willingness to support efforts for a peaceful resolution,” he said.

Tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi have escalated sharply in recent months. In May, the two rivals engaged in their most intense military confrontation in years, involving cross-border aerial strikes, missile exchanges, and drone attacks. The four-day flare-up concluded with a fragile ceasefire, but the underlying conflict remains unresolved.