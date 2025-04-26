Iran offers itself as mediator amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan

MADRID – The relations between India and Pakistan are experiencing one of their most delicate moments in years. A terrorist attack on Monday in the Kashmir region administered by India, which resulted in 26 deaths, has significantly increased tensions in one of the world's most volatile areas.

The attack, targeting a group of tourists in the mountainous town of Pahalgam, has been described by authorities as the deadliest assault on civilians in the region in the past two decades.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised that all those involved, including those who collaborated with the attackers, would be punished. New Delhi has accused Pakistan of backing what it calls "cross-border terrorism." India, which views itself as a victim of terrorism originating from its neighbor, has intensified its diplomatic and security measures.

In response, Islamabad has denied any involvement in the attack and condemned what it sees as a political exploitation of the incident. At the same time, Pakistan has expressed its rejection of the Indian government's decision to unilaterally suspend a key water-sharing treaty, the Indus Waters Treaty, which regulates the use of this vital resource between the two countries. This action has been interpreted by Pakistani authorities as an "act of war," further escalating tensions.

Both countries, which possess nuclear weapons, have taken diplomatic steps to confront the situation. India has closed its main border crossing with Pakistan and withdrawn its military attaches from its diplomatic mission in Islamabad. Additionally, both governments have suspended visa issuance for citizens of the neighboring country, creating a new atmosphere of hostility.

The Kashmir conflict, a region with a Muslim-majority population whose sovereignty has been disputed since the partition of the subcontinent in 1947, remains a constant source of friction between the two countries. The latest escalation raises the fear that a new open crisis could once again endanger the stability of South Asia, a region that, in addition to its strategic resources, is home to over 1.6 billion people.

Drastic measures and regional consequences

On Wednesday, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India's Cabinet Security Committee implemented a series of drastic measures. Among them, the number of diplomats at both countries' embassies was reduced from 55 to 30, and the Indus Waters Treaty was suspended. This treaty, which governs the shared use of water resources between India and Pakistan, has been considered fundamental for cooperation and stability in the region, and its suspension has heightened tensions.

Additionally, India closed the only active border crossing between the two countries and ordered all Pakistani citizens who entered India through this crossing to leave by May 1. Those who entered under the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) visa exemption must depart within 48 hours.

These measures, taken by India in response to the attack and accusations from Pakistan, have not been well received in Islamabad. In response, Pakistan's National Security Committee warned that any attempt by India to alter the course of the Indus River would be considered a hostile act and equivalent to a declaration of war. Pakistan, for its part, also immediately suspended all trade with India, including transactions through third countries that use its territory, and closed its airspace to all Indian flights.

Iran's role: a mediator and bridge between two neighbors

Amid this growing climate of tension, Iran, which maintains good relations with both countries, has offered itself as a mediator to prevent the situation from spiraling into open conflict. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed Tehran's willingness to facilitate understanding between India and Pakistan. In a message published on social media, Araghchi emphasized that Iran considers both countries "brothers and neighbors," with deep-rooted relations dating back centuries.

"India and Pakistan are brothers and neighbors of Iran, and their relations have deep roots in cultural and civilizational ties that date back hundreds of years. We consider them, as we do with other neighbors, our top priority," Araghchi stated, highlighting the importance of good-neighborly relations and regional cooperation.

This approach underscores Iran's view that a conflict between India and Pakistan must be avoided at all costs. The Iranian government, which has cultivated relationships with both India and Pakistan over the years, has offered its mediation as a pragmatic alternative to the escalation of tensions. From Iran's perspective, an open conflict would not only be detrimental to regional stability but could also have global repercussions, given the nuclear capabilities of both countries.

Iran: a mediator with deep ties to India and Pakistan



In the past, Iran has offered its mediation as an alternative to proposals from other international actors, such as Saudi Arabia, which has also shown interest in influencing the dynamics of the subcontinent. Iran's proposal stands out for its pragmatic approach, based on the historic positive relations Iran maintains with both India and Pakistan. Unlike other nations, Iran has sought to remain neutral, not directly engaging in the internal disputes of its neighbors, but providing a space for dialogue.

Tehran believes that its role as a mediator could be more effective and acceptable to both sides due to its geographic location, cultural proximity, and the historical relationships it has cultivated with both countries. For example, Pakistan is one of Iran's main trading partners in the region, while relations with India have significantly improved in recent years, particularly with the strengthening of ties in areas such as cooperation at the Chabahar port in southeastern Iran.

A shared interest: Preventing escalation

The concern that the situation could spiral into a broader conflict is not without merit. Both India and Pakistan possess nuclear weapons, and any confrontation between them could have catastrophic consequences—not only for the region but for global stability. In this context, Iran’s mediation emerges as a crucial and viable option, aiming to avert a large-scale conflict.

Despite the historical and political tensions between India and Pakistan, Iran is uniquely positioned to serve as a bridge between the two, thanks to its longstanding, amicable relations with both countries. Iran has demonstrated its commitment to peaceful dispute resolution in the past, mediating successfully in other regional conflicts. Its approach, grounded in mutual respect and diplomacy, makes it an attractive and trusted mediator.

Tehran has reiterated its readiness to offer its “good offices” to foster a deeper, more productive dialogue between India and Pakistan. This commitment underscores Iran’s belief that diplomacy and negotiation are the only effective means of resolving long-standing disputes, ensuring peace and stability in the South Asian region.

The tension between India and Pakistan remains one of the main threats to peace and stability in South Asia. Given the severity of the situation, Iran's mediation presents an opportunity to avoid a catastrophic conflict. Iran's role, with its capacity for dialogue and commitment to regional stability, can provide a pathway to de-escalating tensions and fostering a peace process that benefits both countries.

In this critical moment, the parties involved must recognize the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding. Iran, as an impartial mediator, could play a key role in preventing the situation from turning into an open conflict that would not only jeopardize peace in the region but also the well-being of its populations and global balance.