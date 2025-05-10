Iran welcomes India-Pakistan ceasefire, urges ‘lasting stability’ after recent tensions

TEHRAN – Iran has welcomed the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, with Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei applauding the decision as a demonstration of "responsible and wise statesmanship" by both nations.

In a statement on Saturday, Baqaei emphasized the need for New Delhi and Islamabad to "seize this opportunity to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region," underscoring Iran's consistent advocacy for dialogue over confrontation.

The spokesperson expressed optimism that bilateral relations between the South Asian neighbors would "return to normalcy swiftly," praising their leaders' political will to halt hostilities.

Baqaei reiterated Iran’s readiness to support "all constructive measures for durable peace," adding, "Security in South Asia is inseparable from Iran’s own stability. We view this ceasefire as a pivotal step toward regional cohesion."

The truce follows weeks of heightened tensions that came after an April 22 terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, which killed 26 tourists and sparked retaliatory military operations.

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Ishaq Dar, announced the ceasefire on Saturday, stating, "Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The agreement, which took immediate effect, was first disclosed by U.S. President Donald Trump via social media, where he confirmed both nations had agreed to a "full and immediate cessation of hostilities."

The breakthrough came after intensive diplomacy by Tehran, including a high-stakes mediation effort by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Araghchi.

The Iranian top diplomat conducted shuttle diplomacy visits to New Delhi and Islamabad, meeting Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

During these talks, Araghchi proposed launching an immediate, “fraternal dialogue” mechanism between India and Pakistan as a means to de-escalate tensions and build mutual trust.