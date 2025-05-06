Iran opens the door to dialogue: New opportunities for the EU on the world stage 

MADRID – During his visit to Pakistan, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation on Monday with Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The call took place at a moment of significant importance for international relations, with a particular focus on regional and global developments, as well as the progress of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States regarding a new nuclear deal to replace the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which the U.S. unilaterally abandoned in 2018.

During the conversation, Minister Araghchi reaffirmed Iran's commitment to pursuing the diplomatic path to resolve the “artificial concerns” surrounding its nuclear program, which Tehran has proven over the years is solely for peaceful purposes. This diplomatic approach has been consistent since the start of the JCPOA negotiations in 2015, when Iran signed an agreement with world powers to limit its nuclear activities in exchange for the removal of international sanctions. However, the U.S. unilateral withdrawal from the deal in 2018 complicated matters, casting doubt on the viability of the agreement and straining Iran’s relations with the West.

Araghchi emphasized that unlocking the negotiation process requires that the European side act with “serious will and a realistic vision.” He pointed out that the main concern of the international community has always been the fear of Iran developing nuclear weapons. In this regard, the Iranian minister argued that “this obstacle is surmountable” and that reaching an agreement on the issue is fully achievable, provided that “unrealistic and illogical” positions are avoided. According to the minister, the key lies in a constructive and pragmatic negotiation that once and for all addresses the core issues, without letting short-term political interests take precedence.

The E3 and the ‘snapback mechanism’

However, relations between Iran and the three European countries have been tense recently. Despite the minister's expressed willingness to engage in dialogue, the E3’s threat of activating the so-called “snapback mechanism” remains a looming concern. This mechanism, included in the JCPOA, allows European parties to initiate a procedure to impose sanctions on Iran if they believe the country is not fulfilling its obligations under the agreement.

The use of the "snapback mechanism" by the European countries would further obscure the already strained ties between Iran and the E3. Furthermore, the accusation of non-compliance by Iran lacks a solid foundation, as it was the United States that unilaterally decided to break the agreement in 2018, altering the conditions under which the deal was signed. International analysts have noted that reactivating sanctions under the "trigger mechanism" would be illogical, as while Iran has made some adjustments to its nuclear program in response to the U.S. withdrawal, it has not exceeded the limits established in the original agreement.

Another key topic addressed during the conversation between Araghchi and Kallas was Iran's position on the war in Ukraine and its refuted cooperation with Russia. The Iranian minister was clear in stating that his country is not involved in the Ukraine conflict in any way and that its cooperation with the Russian Federation “is not directed against any third country.”

Iran’s position on the war in Ukraine has been characterized by strategic caution and a balanced diplomatic approach. Throughout the war, Iran has been careful to avoid direct involvement in the conflict, firmly rejecting any military participation. Current Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi reiterated that “Iran has not sent any ballistic missiles to Russia,” reaffirming the country's stance of maintaining neutrality and avoiding further engagement in the conflict. In this regard, Iran has offered its services as a mediator, advocating for a diplomatic resolution that would bring an end to the suffering and violence in Ukraine.

At the same time, Tehran has consistently emphasized the importance of “preserving the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of all countries,” a position that is a constant in Iranian foreign policy. This statement, made at the time by the late President Ebrahim Raisi, reflects Iran's approach to international conflicts, always appealing to the principle of non-intervention and respect for the sovereign decisions of nations. This position has allowed Iran to maintain strategic relations with Russia, particularly in the areas of energy and military cooperation, without compromising its neutrality in the Ukrainian conflict.

Meanwhile, the Iranian government has made a constant call for diplomacy to resolve the crisis in Ukraine. On several occasions, former Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian emphasized that Iran had not supplied weapons to either party in the conflict, in contrast to Western powers, which have provided billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine. This emphasis on non-intervention and diplomatic resolution has been a consistent theme in Iran's foreign policy, positioning the country as a neutral actor willing to mediate in the conflict.

EU willing to enter dialogue, at least for now

For her part, Kallas, as the representative of the European Union, expressed Brussels' willingness to keep communication channels open with Iran. In the conversation, the EU’s High Representative welcomed the exchange of views on shared concerns, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a diplomatic approach to negotiations. The EU official proposed that the deputy ministers of both sides work together to prepare the necessary conditions for a new round of talks. This proposal was well received by Araghchi, who highlighted the importance of establishing a solid and trust-based foundation to resume negotiations effectively.

Kallas also expressed, on behalf of the European Union, her condolences for the recent explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port, which resulted in the loss of lives, and showed solidarity with the victims and their families.

The current international context presents a complex scenario in which the relationship between Europe and the United States is being reconfigured, which could have significant implications for the future of European diplomacy and its relationship with Iran. In recent years, Europe has begun to question the reliability of its traditional ally, the United States, especially on security matters. As the transatlantic bond fractures, some European analysts warn that Europe will need to seek greater strategic autonomy, not just in defense but also in its relations with powers like Iran.

Former NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen recently warned that “the transatlantic bond is crumbling.” In this context, several European countries have begun to reassess their foreign policies. While France, Germany, and Spain seek to articulate a common response to the European security challenge, other countries, such as Italy and Hungary, are increasingly aligned with the policies promoted by former U.S. President Donald Trump. This fracture within the European Union could have a significant impact on negotiations with Iran, as some member states may be more inclined to support tougher policies, while others may seek a more diplomatic approach.

The debate on European security

The debate on Europe’s security is no longer just a political issue; it is directly tied to the continent’s defense and strategic autonomy. Recently, Friedrich Merz, the future German chancellor, expressed in an interview that “Germany must completely rethink its defense agreements and end decades of dependence on Washington.” Such statements reflect a significant shift in German policy, which has historically been one of the United States' closest allies in Europe.

As the European Union faces a geopolitical reconfiguration, it is clear that relations with Iran could play a key role in redefining European foreign policy. While internal tensions persist, dialogue with Iran may offer a pathway for Europe to seek greater autonomy on the international stage, while addressing its security and regional stability concerns.