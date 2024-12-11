Iranian embassy in Damascus denies asset plundering rumors

TEHRAN – The Iranian Embassy in Syria has firmly refuted claims of theft and asset plundering at its Damascus premises.

In a Wednesday post on X, the embassy unequivocally dismissed these claims, stressing that thorough security protocols were established to secure the premises and its contents ahead of the evacuation.

The embassy clarified that rumors of a $42 million theft are baseless, likely propagated for domestic political motives.

Contrary to these claims, the embassy insists that no property was left unattended or stolen during the evacuation process.

Following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad government, footage emerged showing the Iranian embassy being raided by unknown individuals on Sunday.

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei told the Tehran Times hours after the assault that Iranian diplomats stationed at the embassy in Damascus had vacated the building before the attack.

Iran has called on the United Nations and the Security Council to take decisive action against such militant attacks on its diplomatic missions abroad.

Furthermore, ISNA quoted an Iranian embassy official on Tuesday claiming that the embassy is now operational and continues to handle inquiries from Iranian citizens. The foreign ministry has not confirmed the news yet.