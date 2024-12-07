Press TV reports key meeting between Iranian advisor and Syrian president in Damascus

TEHRAN – According to Press TV, Ali Larijani, a senior advisor to Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, visited Damascus on Friday to convey Iran's unwavering support for the Syrian government as it faces intensified terrorist attacks.

According to an informed source speaking anonymously to Press TV on Saturday, Larijani met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Friday to discuss developments and reinforce bilateral cooperation.

The meeting came amid claims that Iran had withdrawn its diplomatic and military presence from Syria, allegations that Iranian officials were quick to refute.

Yaqoub Rezazadeh, a member of Iran's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, categorically denied reports that Iran had evacuated its embassy in Damascus or pulled its military advisors from the country. “Our advisors and embassy staff remain in Damascus,” Rezazadeh asserted on Saturday.

He further dismissed rumors that President Assad and his family had fled Syria, emphasizing, “The news is baseless. Dr. Larijani met with President Assad in Damascus just yesterday.”

Rezazadeh expressed concern over the ongoing escalation in Syria and highlighted Iran’s diplomatic efforts to address the crisis. “Negotiations are underway with neighboring countries like Turkey and Iraq, as well as Russia, which holds significant interests in Syria,” he said.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei also denied reports of any disruptions to the country’s diplomatic mission in Syria. “Our embassy in Damascus continues to operate normally,” Baghaei stated on Saturday, refuting claims of an evacuation.

The heightened diplomatic activity follows an alarming surge in terrorist operations in northern Syria. The Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, backed by foreign actors, launched a surprise offensive last month, seizing control of several towns and villages in Aleppo and Idlib before advancing into Aleppo city on November 27.