TEHRAN – Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, stated that Tehran categorically condemns the recent terrorist attack on its consulate in Aleppo, Syria, adding that the country intends to pursue legal actions against the terrorist groups behind the attack.

In a statement made on Saturday, Baghaei highlighted that "terrorist elements" targeted the consulate amid a resurgence of Takfiri terrorism in Syria.

He criticized the violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, which protects diplomatic missions from such attacks.

Baghaei assured that all staff at the consulate were unharmed and in good health.

Videos on social media surfaced Friday, allegedly showing terrorists storming the consulate.

The attack was reportedly orchestrated by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a Takfiri group, which launched a major offensive in Aleppo and Idlib provinces on Wednesday, capturing several areas.

Syrian forces are currently engaged in intense battles with the terrorists to reclaim control.

Syria has faced foreign-backed terrorism since 2011, with Western countries and some regional countries supporting them. Israel has been identified as a key supporter of groups opposing President Bashar al-Assad's government since the conflict's onset.

HTS, primarily operating in Idlib, maintains alleged ties with Turkey and reportedly receives backing from Western and Israeli intelligence. Despite efforts to rebrand, the group's Al-Qaeda roots and foreign affiliations remain central to its activities in Syria.

The Aleppo attack follows a ceasefire in Israel's conflict with Lebanon, where Hezbollah resisted Israeli attempts to occupy southern regions of the Arab country.