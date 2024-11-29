Iranians bid farewell to IRGC advisor martyred in Syria

TEHRAN - A solemn farewell ceremony was held at Tehran’s Martyrs’ Hall for Brigadier General Kioumars Pour Hashemi, a senior military advisor of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), who was martyred in Syria this week during a large-scale attack by Takfiri terrorists.

General Pour Hashemi, widely respected for his role in advising Syrian forces in their fight against terrorism, was killed in an assault by foreign-backed terrorists targeting Syrian military positions in Aleppo Province.

Iranian military advisors have been operating in Syria at the official request of the Syrian government, providing critical assistance in countering terrorism and stabilizing the war-ravaged nation.



The attack, reportedly carried out by members of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group and allied outfits, targeted over ten areas controlled by the Syrian military in western Aleppo and eastern Idlib Province. Syrian forces described the assault as "a large-scale terrorist operation" involving heavy and medium weaponry.



The attacks have resulted in significant casualties, with over 130 people killed, including soldiers, terrorists, and civilians. Children were among the civilian casualties, as heavy shelling and missile strikes pounded both military and residential areas. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitor, confirmed that at least 65 HTS terrorists, 18 allied fighters, and 49 Syrian government troops were killed during the fighting.



Iran has been a steadfast ally of Syria since 2011 when a foreign-backed terror insurgency aimed at toppling President Bashar al-Assad began. Tehran has consistently accused Western powers and regional states of supporting extremist groups to destabilize the country.



The IRGC advisors have played a critical role in bolstering Syrian forces in their efforts to reclaim territory and establish security.



Despite significant progress in recent years, terrorist groups continue to launch attacks, aiming to disrupt stability and derail the Syrian government’s reconstruction efforts.



The IRGC also linked the latest terror attacks to broader Israeli aggression in the region, accusing Tel Aviv of backing terrorist factions to undermine Syria's sovereignty. Since 2011, Israel has conducted hundreds of airstrikes in Syria, targeting military positions and infrastructure.



Observers note that Israeli strikes have intensified since October, coinciding with its war on Gaza, raising concerns that the conflict could escalate further across the region.